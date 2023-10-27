First module of new space station to be launched in 2027:
Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a project to build an Orbital Station following a meeting regarding the development of the country's space industry. Moscow mouthpiece TASS reported the move, and lurking within the grandstanding about space station ambitions was an admission of how much Russia's human spaceflight program still depends on the International Space Station (ISS).
Roscosmos boss Yuri Borisov said the funds have been allocated and the green light given to start work on the project. This is convenient because the prospects for Russian human spaceflight will start to look bleak once the ISS hurtles back to Earth around 2030. According to TASS, Borisov said that ensuring the continuity of Russia's program was a "pressing task" and he added that there was a genuine risk of a situation where "the ISS is no longer there, and the Russian station is not yet there."
Considering the lengthy delays associated with space programs, the timelines are ambitious. The first component – the scientific and energy module – is supposedly planned for late 2027 and will be followed by others between 2028 and 2030.
The plan calls for the first crew to be launched six months after the first module launch.
[...] According to the timelines reported by TASS, Russia intends to construct, test, and launch the first element of its space station in four years. Hopefully, with a puncture repair kit on board.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday October 30, @11:02AM
This object is much less likely to crash into the Moon, since it's not going high enough to do so. Instead, it can crash into the Earth! Progress.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday October 30, @11:45AM
The facts have been filtered out by the journalism filter, but I think they're talking about the ROSS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_Orbital_Service_Station [wikipedia.org]
https://www.russianspaceweb.com/ros.html [russianspaceweb.com]
The sun-synchronous orbit (98 degree inclination) is cool.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday October 30, @11:52AM
I'm a little fuzzy on the details, but the module was initially planned to be bolted onto the ISS some time next year, instead they're making some minor mods to make it free floating and launching it in about four more years as the core of a new station in a new orbit, so its mildly less ambitious than implied.
I don't know how much, or if, its fallen behind the original schedule before hitting this redesign phase.
Another "up in the air" is the rumored and talked about space tourist hotel module for the ROSS. Will it fly at all, or in level 1 (late 2020s), or level 2 (early 2030s)?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @11:56AM
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday October 30, @12:02PM
Everybody wants their own space station. I guess the age of space cooperation is over. The west will have it's space station, China is building their own, Russia is building a new one and a few others. There is a list. I'm sort of more surprised in that regards that the BRICS doesn't build one together, or that the China station becomes the BRICS station.
Still I was under the impression that the Russian space program in general was currently more or less in shambles and had no funding what so ever. Perhaps Putin found some spare change for it after all. Or he needs one now that nobody else wants to be friends anymore.