Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

Children's IQ Not Diminished by Concussion

posted by janrinok on Monday October 30, @03:34PM   Printer-friendly
Science

hubie writes:

UCalgary-led study, published in the medical journal Pediatrics, can reduce parental fears:

The angst parents feel when their children sustain injuries is surely one of the universal conditions of parenthood. That anxiety is heightened greatly when those injuries involve concussions. But a new study led out of the University of Calgary, published July 17 in the medical journal Pediatrics, may set worried parental minds slightly at ease.

The findings — taken from emergency room visits in children's hospitals in Canada and the United States — show that IQ and intelligence is not affected in a clinically meaningful way by paediatric concussions.

[...] "Obviously there's been a lot of concern about the effects of concussion on children, and one of the biggest questions has been whether or not it affects a child's overall intellectual functioning," says Dr. Keith Yeates, PhD, a professor in UCalgary's Department of Psychology and senior author of the Pediatrics paper. Yeates is a renowned expert on the outcomes of childhood brain disorders, including concussion and traumatic brain injuries.

"The data on this has been mixed and opinions have varied within the medical community," says Yeates. "It's hard to collect big enough samples to confirm a negative finding. The absence of a difference in IQ after concussion is harder to prove than the presence of a difference."

[...] "Understandably, there's been a lot of fear among parents when dealing with their children's concussions," Ware says. "These new findings provide really good news, and we need to get the message to parents."

[...] Another strength of the Pediatrics research is that it incorporates the two cohort studies, one testing patients within days of their concussions and the other after three months.

"That makes our claim even stronger," says Ware. "We can demonstrate that even in those first days and weeks after concussion, when children do show symptoms such as a pain and slow processing speed, there's no hit to their IQs. Then it's the same story three months out, when most children have recovered from their concussion symptoms.

"Thanks to this study we can say that, consistently, we would not expect IQ to be diminished from when children are symptomatic to when they've recovered."

She adds: "It's a nice 'rest easy' message for the parents."

Journal Reference:
Ashley L. Ware, et al., IQ After Pediatric Concussion, Pediatrics (2023) 152 (2): e2022060515. https://doi.org/10.1542/peds.2022-060515

Original Submission


«  Russia Hustles to Fill Impending Void Left by the ISS
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Children's IQ Not Diminished by Concussion | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday October 30, @04:28PM (1 child)

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Monday October 30, @04:28PM (#1330838)

    >The data on this has been mixed

    Mild concussion, during brain development, I'll buy that I.Q. tests aren't sensitive enough to differentiate those who have been mildly concussed vs those who led lives so sheltered they never even had a mild concussion (and how do you get accurate data on _that_?)

    I can guarantee you, it is possible to hit a child hard enough on the head to affect their mental abilities later in life - even without skull fracture. Try driving into a concrete wall at 80mph in an old car without crumple zones (better still, without seatbelts and eject through the windshield for personal contact with the wall) and give just-enough padding to prevent skull fracture, that's a concussion that will change your life - usually for the shorter.

    The interesting question, to me, is at what age does this "protective effect" of youth wear off? Or is it just the "young at heart" who don't lose I.Q. points when having their brains sloshed around inside their skulls?

    --
    Україна досі не є частиною Росії Слава Україні🌻 https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/24/7408365/

  • (Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday October 30, @04:56PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday October 30, @04:56PM (#1330843) Homepage Journal

    Children who are kept indoors, in artificial environments, and entertained with digital media, suffer no apparent loss of intelligence due to head trauma. No control group in the real world was used in the study.

    --
    Hail to the Nibbler in Chief.
(1)