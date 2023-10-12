from the how-to-lose-more-users dept.
Everybody’s coming for Google, but Google is doing just fine, according to parent company Alphabet’s third quarter earnings on Tuesday.
While Google has been dealing with fierce competition on all sides and is investing a lot into infusing AI into as many products as it can, its ads business, the company’s bread and butter, is still humming along. The Search business earned $44 billion, an 11 percent jump year over year.
The big question coming up is how Google’s focus on AI will impact that core business. Google’s AI-powered Search Generative Experience [SGE] is still only available on an opt-in basis, so we don’t yet know how much it’ll impact the company’s ad business.
Google is already moving to head off that problem. On Google’s earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company would be experimenting with new formats native to the way SGE works — the company has already shown off some ideas — so perhaps we’ll start to see some of those formats debut in the coming weeks and months. Later in the call, chief business officer Philipp Schindler added that “it’s extremely important to us that in this new experience, advertisers still have the opportunity to reach potential customers along their search journeys.”
As the company rolls out SGE, “we are making sure the product works well, and we’re generating value for our ecosystem and that ads transition well,” Pichai said.
Infusing AI in search is a long-term play for Google. Pichai said he sees an opportunity to “evolve search and Assistant over the next decade ahead.” Last quarter, he declared that over time, SGE will “just be how search works,” and given the comments about ads on Tuesday’s call, it seems the company is starting to think seriously about how to make its AI-powered search into more of a business.
[...] There’s also a shadow over Google due to the Department of Justice’s huge antitrust trial against the company, which kicked off in September.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snort on Monday October 30, @08:23PM (1 child)
Take something cool and popular and start stuffing it with ads. If it doesn't get popular enough, kill it.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday October 30, @08:41PM
FTFY.
(Can you tell I'm bitter?)
(Score: 3, Funny) by istartedi on Monday October 30, @08:47PM (2 children)
In the future, the economy will be almost entirely ads being shown to bots who were originally people, but have (via an AI arms race) become indistinguishable. In an ongoing effort to lower costs, companies will eventually have an epiphany in which the ads are no long for products, ever, since the making of a product merely creates costs against the far more lucrative revenue stream of being a pure ad production company.
It is at this point where our drama begins, as an obscure off-by-one error in a little used and long neglected software library somehow results in the generation of an order to fulfill demand for one unit of The Product.
The order is routed to one of our agents in Filbert's Falls, a quaint and picturesque if somewhat rundown former mining town in the foothills of California's Sierra Nevada mountains where the primary concern is usually whether or not the forest-bots will successfully clear the hills of debris in time for fire season.
On the nightstand of one Ms. Gloria Delson, a fashionably oval shaped device illuminates, buzzes slightly, and comes to life with the pleasant tones of the first few notes from the popular ballad Rick's Chicken Romance.
"Hello?".
(Score: 1) by crafoo on Monday October 30, @08:51PM
good stuff. please continue the story.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @08:55PM
About 60% of all the content on the WWW is already being generated by bots.
The WWW is bots talking to bots, and learning from bots, with a handful of humans digging through the heaps of generated manure to find only grains of meaningful content.
Case in point: I exist on 374 different machines.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 30, @08:51PM (2 children)
What is the use case for this type of thing? Has anyone ever formulated a coherent and plausible use case?
Last week, I was attending a panel discussion about generative AI and one of the speakers was extolling the wonders of it and boasting, BOASTING, how all e-mails to their friends are ChatGPT-generated and how it had been over 6 months since they put anything of themselves in those e-mails "because it's just that good". They were _boasting_ about how little they value their 'friends' and relationships, as well as how uni-dimensional an individual they are. It just boggles the mind... but I guess I answered my own question.
I need to dust off my "I shall replace you with a very small shell script" retort because it's become all too relevant (again)...
(Score: 1) by crafoo on Monday October 30, @08:54PM
hey, silver lining. humans still have a monopoly on irrational mayhem and chaos. people pay well for that if they get to direct it.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday October 30, @09:19PM
Vacuous vapidity in a can. Sigh.
Just give me my bag of popcorn and a recliner so I can watch the sparkly, glittery show, in the hope and expectation that it will fall into dust within my lifetime.
What bothers me is the applicability of the old saw about the stock market: the market can remain irrational for longer than you can stay liquid. In other words, the madness could well outlast me.