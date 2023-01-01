Stories
Tiny Fish Surprise Scientists in ‘Volunteer's Dilemma’

posted by janrinok on Tuesday October 31, @01:04AM   Printer-friendly
Science

hubie writes:

Tiny fish called Trinidadian guppies have surprised scientists when faced with the so-called "volunteer's dilemma":

The idea of the dilemma is that individuals are less likely to cooperate if they are in a large group.

Various studies have demonstrated this in humans – but guppies appear to buck the trend.

"When faced with a possible predator, guppies have to balance risks," said Rebecca Padget, from Exeter's Centre for Research in Animal Behaviour.

"At least one guppy needs to approach, to find out if there is a threat.

"An individual that does this could get eaten. However, if none of the guppies take this risk, the whole group is in danger.

"In this 'volunteer's dilemma', mathematical models suggest that individuals in larger groups should be less willing to cooperate.

"In a larger group, there's more chance another guppy will take the risk."

To test this, the researchers placed a clay model of a pike cichlid (a natural predator of guppies) in a tank containing small (5), medium (10) and large (20) groups of guppies.

[...] "We can't be sure why guppies in large groups cooperated more," Padget said.

"We know guppies have different personalities, so it could be that larger groups are more likely to contain more cooperative individuals – and others then follow their lead."

Journal Reference:
Padget Rebecca F. B., Fawcett Tim W. and Darden Safi K. 2023 Guppies in large groups cooperate more frequently in an experimental test of the group size paradox, Proc. R. Soc. B 290: 20230790 https://doi.org/10.1098/rspb.2023.0790

  • (Score: 2) by sgleysti on Tuesday October 31, @01:38AM (1 child)

    by sgleysti (56) on Tuesday October 31, @01:38AM (#1330888)

    This quote

    We know guppies have different personalities...

    officially wins the news for today.

     

    That is all.

    • (Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday October 31, @01:57AM

      by Tork (3914) on Tuesday October 31, @01:57AM (#1330891)
      Hehe! This is unrelated but I visited an aquarium recently that had a shallow pool, maybe a foot deep or so, and they a few sharks in there you could pet. Im sorry i dont recall the species of shark but these guys didnt have teeth they could hurt you with. They were even kind of social. I actually saw one of these lil dudes repeatedly poke his head out off he water and spit water at the staff member that was supervising the exhibit. They told me they were surprised by that behaviour and even went a lil further to say that they had never observed those sharks poking their noses out of the water in the wild, there's no reason to. apparently that particular shark is a stinker! I wish I had been in the presence of mind to ask if it's only specific ppl they squirted.

      aquariums are cool
      --
      🏳️‍🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️‍🌈
