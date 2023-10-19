Stories
I'm Banned for Life From Advertising on Meta Because I Teach Python

posted by hubie on Tuesday October 31, @05:54AM
I'm banned for life from advertising on Meta because I teach Python:

I'm a full-time instructor in Python and Pandas, teaching in-person courses at companies around the world (e.g., Apple and Cisco) and with a growing host of online products, including video courses and a paid newsletter with weekly Pandas exercises. Like many online entrepreneurs, I've experimented with a host of different products over the years, some free and some paid. And like many other online entrepreneurs, I've had some hit products and some real duds.

A number of years ago, I decided to advertise some of my products on Facebook. I ran a bunch of ads, none of which were particularly successful, mostly because I didn't put a lot of effort into them. I decided to try other things, and basically forgot about my advertising account.

It was only a year or so ago that I thought that maybe, just maybe, I should do some advertising on Facebook (now Meta). I went to my advertising page, and was a bit surprised to see that my account had been suspended for violating Meta's advertising rules. I decided that this was weird, but didn't think about it too much more, and went on to do other, more productive things.

Just a few months ago, I again visited my ad management page, and again saw the notice that I was not allowed to advertise because I had violated their rules. This time, for whatever reason, I decided that I was going to look into this further. [...] I got e-mail from Meta saying that they had reviewed my case, I had definitely violated their policy, and now I was banned for life from ever advertising on a Meta platform.

All of this seemed utterly bizarre to me. What could I possibly have said or done that would get me permanently restricted? And is there any way that I can get out of this situation?

[...] The good news? I got an answer right away from a friend on LinkedIn. He told me that he also had problems advertising his Python training courses on Meta platforms because — get this — Meta thought that he was dealing in live animals, which is forbidden.

That's right: I teach courses in Python and Pandas. Never mind that the first is a programming language and the second is a library for data analysis in Python. Meta's AI system noticed that I was talking about Python and Pandas, assumed that I was talking about the animals (not the technology), and banned me. The appeal that I asked for wasn't reviewed by a human, but was reviewed by another bot, which (not surprisingly) made a similar assessment.

[...] The first friend looked into it, and found that there was nothing to be done. That's because Meta has a data-retention policy of only 180 days, and because my account was suspended more than one year before I asked people to look into it, all of the evidence is now gone. Which means that there's no way to reinstate my advertising account.

[...] The fact that both the original judgment and the appeal were handed by AI is pretty ridiculous.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday October 31, @06:29AM

    by bzipitidoo (4388) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday October 31, @06:29AM (#1330909) Journal

    I heard a similar story about an author of children's books whose last name is "Gay" being banned from schools. Don't know if that one was an AI decision-- the people who censor books tend to be that braindead too.

    I think the Python teacher has 2 or 3 choices: 1) move on, or 2) sue Meta. Or possibly 3) shame them on social media. Meta/Facebook is too big to field the enormous number of people it would take to handle such complaints, no point even trying to reach a human.

    Definitely too much censorship going on currently.

