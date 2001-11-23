from the mouse-reproductive-studies dept.
Can humans reproduce in space? Mouse breakthrough on ISS a promising sign
This is the first-ever study that shows mammals may be able to thrive in space.
Researchers have successfully grown mouse embryos aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time.
This represents "the first-ever study that shows mammals may be able to thrive in space," the University of Yamanashi and National Research Institute Riken said in a joint statement on Saturday, adding that it is "the world's first experiment that cultured early-stage mammalian embryos under complete microgravity of ISS."
[ . . . . ] frozen mouse embryos were blasted to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in August 2021. After arriving at the space station, the early-stage rodent embryos were thawed using a special instrument. Following this, astronauts cultured the embryos under microgravity for four days. The samples were then returned to Earth, where Wakayama and colleagues could study and compare them to mouse embryos grown in normal gravity here on terra firma.
And sure enough, according to a paper published in the journal iScience, the team reported that embryos cultured under microgravity conditions developed into blastocysts — a cluster of dividing cells made by a fertilized egg — with normal cell numbers. The researchers said in the paper that this "clearly demonstrated that gravity had no significant effect on the blastocyst formation and initial differentiation of mammalian embryos."
The team also found that, if allowed, the blastocysts would grow into mouse fetuses and placentas while showing no significant DNA alterations or changes in gene expression. The survival rate of the embryos grown on the ISS was lower, however, than those cultivated here on Earth.
Sending a frozen human embryo to the ISS would not be as fresh as an embryo created on orbit.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Thursday November 02, @03:01PM
I don't think it's conventionally considered a breach of animal research ethics to cause an unintended spontaneous abortion in laboratory mice.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by pTamok on Thursday November 02, @03:09PM (6 children)
It's a long, long, LONG way from blastocyst to infant to fully functioning adult.
Even in mice.
I wonder if microgravity would affect bone development, For example. We know astro-/cosmo-/taiko-nauts lose bone density relatively quickly, and my WAG is that lack of a serious gravity field (or inertial replacement) would make fœtal bone development go haywire.
You might end up needing to put gravid females into a centrifuge for the duration of their pregnancy.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday November 02, @03:50PM (3 children)
My immediate thought relates to fish in general with small soft bones, and sharks specifically- they pretty much don't have bones, just varying degrees of cartilage. They don't need much support structure because in water, due to buoyancy, they have essentially no weight. But I don't think a human would develop properly and it would become a horrible ethical dilemma.
For gravity I like the big space station in "2001: A Space Odyssey" that slowly turns.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday November 02, @04:10PM (2 children)
Giant human blobs with teeny tiny t-rex arms and teeny tiny matching legs. What could go wrong? Almost like the population of humans on hover scooters in the movie WALL-E.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday November 02, @04:14PM (1 child)
You've cringingly filled in the ethical dilemma part I didn't want to write about. Thank you so much for that mental imagery. I can't sleep now. :)
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday November 02, @04:27PM
Watch WALL-E then, it was funny and didn't have needless amounts of drama.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 02, @03:59PM
A significant amount of science fiction verbiage has been devoted to that very idea. I think a little more, similar verbiage needs to be devoted to how pregnancy will affect earth-born females in 0-G. Even on earth, the developing embryo(s) eventually cause bone loss among women. Osteoporosis is a real problem. Now put those pregnant women into microgravity environments, and I think you'll see osteoporosis squared.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday November 02, @04:07PM
I wouldn't even know what gravid females meant, except my kid likes to watch Snake Discovery on YouTube. I'd likely be able to infer what it meant in this context, though. Also, according to random dictionary online "Pregnant; now used chiefly of egg-laying animals, or metaphorically." I.E. It's not what one usually calls a human. As the term generally is meant to imply that an egg-laying animal has eggs that it will be laying soon.
