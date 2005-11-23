from the import-jebuz dept.
Coding with the pope: Catholic school children are going to be tempted to learn to code with the Pope. Or the pope is going to tell them to learn to code, cause that is what God wants? One imagines it will be a bigger draw in catholic countries, not so much in the rest of the world. Unless the program is really good and can be used by heathens and heretics to.
Apparently the Pope, or God or some other earthly minion picked Python. What does that tell us ...
Mr Mironiuk will meet the Pope at the Vatican. But he admits he's not anticipating the pontiff to emulate his students in acquiring new skills.
"I don't expect him to know Python very well, at least," he said. "But he will get a certificate for his efforts in helping start the programme."
So the pope isn't working on his own backup- or retirement career then. It's more of a do as I say, not do as I do. Or don't.
So what is next? A coder Saint? Some kind of coding miracles? Coding with Jesus? Coding for Allah?
Who hasn't said a little prayer, or an endless stream of profanity, when you hit the compile button, hoping it will run this time without to many or any errors?
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-67209806
https://www.codewithpope.com/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 06, @08:31AM
Prayers are more for that hardware stuff which I don't have as much control over. e.g. a new video card/HDD. Plug all the required cables in, hope it work... But sometimes it doesn't work.
As for what's software and hardware. It's mostly all software nowadays, just a matter of who is doing it and at what level. 😉
Software = stuff you hack
Hardware = stuff you leave to other people to hack.
So servers/routers/firewalls/switches could be hardware to some CEO, but software to me.
Whereas CPUs/HDDs/keyboards could be hardware to me but software to those who do the microcode/firmware stuff.
p.s. So is Python more of the "snake on a pole" and less the serpent in the Garden? 😉
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday November 06, @08:40AM
The patron saint for computing and Internet technology related stuff is St. Isidore of Seville. He probably gets AI as well, and I'm sure he'll intercede [wikipedia.org] in matters of programming as well.
Catholicism.org: Patron Saint for the Internet, Isidore of Seville [catholicism.org]