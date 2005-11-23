Coding with the pope: Catholic school children are going to be tempted to learn to code with the Pope. Or the pope is going to tell them to learn to code, cause that is what God wants? One imagines it will be a bigger draw in catholic countries, not so much in the rest of the world. Unless the program is really good and can be used by heathens and heretics to.

Apparently the Pope, or God or some other earthly minion picked Python. What does that tell us ...

Mr Mironiuk will meet the Pope at the Vatican. But he admits he's not anticipating the pontiff to emulate his students in acquiring new skills. "I don't expect him to know Python very well, at least," he said. "But he will get a certificate for his efforts in helping start the programme."

So the pope isn't working on his own backup- or retirement career then. It's more of a do as I say, not do as I do. Or don't.

So what is next? A coder Saint? Some kind of coding miracles? Coding with Jesus? Coding for Allah?

Who hasn't said a little prayer, or an endless stream of profanity, when you hit the compile button, hoping it will run this time without to many or any errors?

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-67209806

https://www.codewithpope.com/