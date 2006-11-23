23/11/06/0215240 story
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel:
Less than twenty-four hours after Bcachefs was submitted for Linux 6.7, this new open-source file-system has been successfully merged for this next kernel version.
Given the past struggles to get Bcachefs mainlined, I certainly didn't expect to see Linus Torvalds act so soon on merging it. But after it spent all of the 6.6 cycle within Linux-Next, overnight Linus Torvalds did in fact land this new file-system developed by Kent Overstreet.
[...] It's merged and I'll be running some fresh Bcachefs file-system benchmarks soon on Phoronix. Keep in mind though this file-system is initially considered experimental.
Also at bcachefs.org
