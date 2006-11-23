Stories
Major Critic of X Sues After Being Banned From Platform

posted by hubie on Monday November 06, @05:34PM
from the dumpster-fire dept.
Digital Liberty News

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2023/11/major-critic-of-x-sues-after-being-banned-from-platform/

X has banned the account of a prominent critic after he published data that he claims exposed the site's embrace of the far-right after Elon Musk's takeover last year.

Travis Brown, a software developer based in Berlin, alleges his account was first suspended on July 1 this year, several months after his data formed the basis of New York Times and CNN reports claiming that far-right influencers featured prominently among Twitter Blue subscribers, and how thousands of previously banned X accounts, including members of the far-right, were being reinstated on the site.

On Tuesday, Brown announced his decision to challenge his account's suspension in court in Berlin. "This is a matter of principle," he says. "I think it is important that platforms like Twitter are not allowed to shut down criticism arbitrarily." X did not reply to repeated requests for comment.
[...]
The legal proceedings in Germany are ongoing. For Ballon, the best case scenario would be if the court reinstates Brown's account again or rules the block to be unlawful. The worst outcome would be if the court declines to rule on the case because X's European Union headquarters are based in Ireland. HateAid is asking the European Commission to intervene using the Digital Services Act, a new rulebook that went into effect in August and is designed to protect freedom of expression online.

The best case is, if his account is reinstated?!?

  (Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Monday November 06, @05:43PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Monday November 06, @05:43PM (#1331689)

    >it is important that platforms like Twitter are not allowed to shut down criticism arbitrarily." X did not reply to repeated requests for comment.

    Faux News, Mother Jones, Daily Mail, MSNBC...

    https://www.rochester.edu/newscenter/study-of-headlines-shows-media-bias-growing-563502/ [rochester.edu]

    More important than controlling X is exposing them for what they are. A high profile lawsuit is a good way to get media coverage.

    (Score: 1) by khallow on Monday November 06, @05:50PM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Monday November 06, @05:50PM (#1331691) Journal
      And the great irony here is that the person demanding widespread censorship is the one getting censored. I call for continue banning this idiot to prevent the far right takeover of Twitter!

  (Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday November 06, @05:52PM

    by PiMuNu (3823) on Monday November 06, @05:52PM (#1331692)

    White people from South Africa have a strong history of being very racist.

