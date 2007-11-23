YouTube is Taking its Fight Against Ad Blockers Global
Viewers have to enable ads if they don't want to pay for the $14-a-month YouTube Premium:
YouTube is no longer preventing just a small subset of its userbase from accessing its videos if they have an ad blocker. The platform has gone all out in its fight against the use of add-ons, extensions and programs that prevent it from serving ads to viewers around the world, it confirmed to Engadget. "The use of ad blockers violate YouTube's Terms of Service," a spokesperson told us. "We've launched a global effort to urge viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad free experience. Ads support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally and allow billions to access their favorite content on YouTube."
Youtubes anti-adblocking offensive appear to be working.
The developers of various adblockers are reporting record amounts of un-installation during October. A majority of the people uninstalling their adblockers claim that it is due to the Youtube crackdown.
The cat-and-mouse game is sure to continue as new methods of blocking or skipping are sure to follow.
Previously unreported figures from ad blocking companies indicate that YouTube's crackdown is working, with hundreds of thousands of people uninstalling ad blockers in October. The available data suggests that last month saw a record number of ad blockers uninstalled - and also a record for new ad blocker installs as people sought alternatives that wouldn't trigger YouTube's dreaded pop-up.
https://www.wired.com/story/youtubes-ad-blocker-crackdown-spurs-record-uninstalls/
Youtube Users Avoiding Ad-Block Rules With These Alternatives
[...] However, that doesn't mean those users are just accepting YouTube's copious advertisements or paying for YouTube Premium ($13.99/mo) to get rid of them the preferred way. Instead, as Android Authority noted and as you can easily find on Reddit, people are frantically searching for working alternatives.
Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be a free alternative that's guaranteed to work perfectly on an indefinite basis right now.
One popular browser extension called uBlock Origin seems to be the easiest and best bet right now, with users claiming it works best on Firefox (though it's worked for me on Chrome, too).
Some folks are switching browsers to Firefox or even Microsoft Edge just to find a way to watch YouTube videos in peace.
The problem with this is that YouTube will almost certainly weed out working alternatives over time, so some degree of adaptability may be required here on the user end. Or, you could just give in and pay for YouTube Premium. It's not fun or ideal, but you can at least guarantee it'll work.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Wednesday November 08, @03:07AM
They have a right to put ads on their platform, and they have a right to ban users who block them.
But it will be a cold day in hell before I put up with ads for the dumb shit that's on youtube.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 08, @03:19AM
I will never bow before the abusers of advertisers. I will give no quarter to advertisements. I will not budge an inch. No foothold, no consideration. Full stop. There is absolutely no way, on Gods green Earth that I will allow tracking, ads or anything else that takes what is permanent (my data) in exchange for what is temporary (a video).
The ad industry has completely abused their position and the Internet is far worse because of it.
“We can’t support our service without forcing crap”. Good. Maybe your service could use some distributed (self-)hosting. That’s how the Internet was designed.