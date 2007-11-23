In part 5 of his "Keropunk" series, blogger Russell Graves, covers mantle lanterns.
All of the previous lanterns I've talked about use the flame as a source of light - carbureted in various ways, but "carbon in the flame glowing directly." A mantle is a device that, when heated, glows brightly in the visible regions - it puts out more light than a blackbody radiator at a given temperature, because it uses materials that are low emissivity in the infrared spectrum (heat), and high emissivity in the visible spectrum (light, useful to humans). There are also some benefits from helping contain the flame and the heat within the enclosure, but the end result is rather more light for a given amount of heat than you'd otherwise get.
Earlier parts in his "Keropunk" series:
- Keropunk Part 4: Kerosene Heaters Thermal Images and Operating Notes
- Keropunk Part 3: Kerosene Radiant Heaters
- Keropunk Part 2: Lantern Analysis
- Keropunk Part 1: Lanterns
Be careful of the thorium in some mantles.
I remember similar lanterns from my childhood, including the Tilley Lamp, but how many of our community have ever seen these lanterns anywhere other than on TV or in movies? Does anyone here still use a similar lamp? - JR
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday November 09, @03:03AM
I have a friend that collects these old lamps. The mantle glows very bright. It seems almost unreal and it's a very white light (high color temp). They're neat, but you can't touch the mantles. They are extremely fragile.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 09, @03:12AM
https://americangaslamp.com/blog/gas-mantle-maintenance/ [americangaslamp.com]
Mentions thorium in some types of mantle.
An older house near me has an old shallow gas well (I assume mostly methane) on the property and they burn two mantle lamps 24/7 at the end of their driveway.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 09, @03:23AM
There is always someone who can't understand how fragile the mantles are. I don't typically use a kerosene lamp for anything other than emergencies. So, you go to the closet to pull it out in an emergency, only to find that the mantle has been destroyed. ("not me" "I haven't even been in that closet!" "Brother who no longer lives at home did it!" etc ad nauseum)
For that reason, we have 3 of the more traditional "hurricane lamps" sans the mantle. Such lamps can be had for ten or fifteen bucks, for the cheapies, or you can spend a hundred bucks or more for better quality and/or brand recognition. These are less bright, less efficient, and less appealing, but they aren't so fragile either.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday November 09, @03:30AM
The YouTube channel Technology Connections did an episode on these. As always it was pretty interesting.
