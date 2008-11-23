Stories
Grok xAI by Musk

looorg writes:

So much for the temporary delay or ban on AI. Musk named his AI Grok. I'm surprised by the lack of X:es in the name. Perhaps it would have looked odd considering the name of the Musk AI Company is xAI.

Somewhat unclear if the Grok is referring to Hitchhikers guide to the Galaxy Grok or to Heinleins Stranger in a Strange Land. If you take inspiration from Hitchhikers then it shouldn't be that hard to program. If all else fails, the answer to a query is always 42. So I guess we'll know what it will default to when it starts looping hallucinations.

Also Grok should apparently be really into sarcasm, so that will end well and not lead to any kind of misunderstandings or interpretations. None.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/nov/05/elon-musk-unveils-grok-an-ai-chatbot-with-a-rebellious-streak

https://grok.x.ai/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grok

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday November 09, @12:01PM

    by Gaaark (41) on Thursday November 09, @12:01PM (#1332249) Journal

    And you have to sign in with TwitterX. No.....thank you.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by Samantha Wright on Thursday November 09, @12:05PM

    by Samantha Wright (4062) on Thursday November 09, @12:05PM (#1332250)

    There's no mention of grokking anything in the Hitch-hiker's Guide to the Galaxy. The verb of choice is sass, as in,

    "Hey, you sass that hoopy Ford Prefect? There's a frood who really knows where his towel is."

    With the subsequent explanatory note:

    (Sass: know, be aware of, meet, have sex with; hoopy: really together guy; frood: really amazingly together guy.)

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday November 09, @12:34PM (1 child)

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Thursday November 09, @12:34PM (#1332252)

    is that newer generations barely understand sarcasm and almost never understand irony anymore. Everything is to be understood literally, and whenever possible, with excessive gravitas and drama nowadays.

    • (Score: 2) by ledow on Thursday November 09, @12:36PM

      by ledow (5567) on Thursday November 09, @12:36PM (#1332253) Homepage

      Yeah, okay boomer, sure.

