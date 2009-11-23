from the long-time-but-no-change dept.
Letters confiscated by Britain's Royal Navy before they reached French sailors during the Seven Years' War [(1756–1763)] have been opened for the first time.
The messages were seized by Britain's Royal Navy during the Seven Years' War, taken to the Admiralty in London and never opened. The collection is now held at the National Archives in Kew.
"I only ordered the box out of curiosity," Morieux said. "There were three piles of letters held together by ribbon. The letters were very small and were sealed so I asked the archivist if they could be opened and he did.
So in the National Archive in Kew (UK) they found a box of letters sent during the seven years' war between France and the UK. Long lost correspondence.
Perhaps it's not that they are lost for 250ish years that is the interesting part. But how little things change. People still communicate about more or less the same things then as now, it's just the way we communicate that change for technological reasons.
Nothing in there though if they tracked down the offspring, relatives etc of the letters and returned them to them. Guess that isn't a service offered.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-67341309
https://www.cam.ac.uk/stories/french-love-letters-confiscated-by-britain-read-after-265-years
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Friday November 10, @12:15PM (1 child)
Luckily, the GDPR doesn't apply to deceased data subjects.
"Recital 27 of the GDPR clarifies that the regulation does not apply to the personal data of deceased persons and indicates that Member States may provide for rules regarding the processing of personal data of deceased persons."
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday November 10, @12:25PM
If it were in the USA (which it is not) then 62 years after someone's discharged anyone can request their military records, mostly for genealogy and research purposes, and I suppose these letters could be considered wartime documents of historical importance, maybe.
Some WWII vets in the USA are still alive, which could make it weird, but they chose 62 years after discharge for whatever reasons.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday November 10, @12:57PM
Did any of the letters provide clues to find other letters containing pictures of Goatse or a RickRoll?
