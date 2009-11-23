Letters confiscated by Britain's Royal Navy before they reached French sailors during the Seven Years' War [(1756–1763)] have been opened for the first time.

The messages were seized by Britain's Royal Navy during the Seven Years' War, taken to the Admiralty in London and never opened. The collection is now held at the National Archives in Kew.

"I only ordered the box out of curiosity," Morieux said. "There were three piles of letters held together by ribbon. The letters were very small and were sealed so I asked the archivist if they could be opened and he did.

Perhaps it's not that they are lost for 250ish years that is the interesting part. But how little things change. People still communicate about more or less the same things then as now, it's just the way we communicate that change for technological reasons.

Nothing in there though if they tracked down the offspring, relatives etc of the letters and returned them to them. Guess that isn't a service offered.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-67341309

https://www.cam.ac.uk/stories/french-love-letters-confiscated-by-britain-read-after-265-years