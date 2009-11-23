Chamberlain packed its app with ads while disabling third-party access:
Chamberlain Group—the owner of most of the garage door opener brands like LiftMaster, Chamberlain, Merlin, and Grifco—would like its customers to stop doing smart home things with its "myQ" smart garage door openers. The company recently issued a statement decrying "unauthorized usage" of its smart garage door openers. That's "unauthorized usage" by the people who bought the garage door opener, by the way. Basically, Chamberlain's customers want to trigger the garage door and see its status through third-party smart home apps, and Chamberlain doesn't want that.
Here's the statement:
Chamberlain Group recently made the decision to prevent unauthorized usage of our myQ ecosystem through third-party apps.
This decision was made so that we can continue to provide the best possible experience for our 10 million+ users, as well as our authorized partners who put their trust in us. We understand that this impacts a small percentage of users, but ultimately this will improve the performance and reliability of myQ, benefiting all of our users.
We encourage those who were impacted to check out our authorized partners here: https://www.myq.com/works-with-myq.
We caught wind of this statement through the Home Assistant blog, a popular open source smart home platform. The myQ integration is being stripped from the project because it doesn't work anymore. Allegedly, Chamberlain has been sabotaging Home Assistant support for a while now, with the integration maintainer, Lash-L, telling the Home Assistant blog, "We are playing a game of cat and mouse with MyQ and right now it looks like the cat is winning."
Our immediate question is why would any garage opener company care about customers using its garage door opener. You sell garage door openers—isn't usage the goal? A quick perusal through the app store reviews reveals what's going on. The iOS app is sitting pretty at 4.8 stars, but the Android app has suffered a wave of one-star reviews starting in October.
"Sadly, this app now displays advertisement at the very top and I cannot find a way to disable it," writes one Play Store reviewer (Google doesn't provide links to reviews). "This is very disturbing and on top of it, it moves my garage opening button out of the visible part of the screen. So to use it I now have to first look at the ads, then scroll down and hope to find my button." Another user writes, "I don't want ads in an app that I have already paid for the companion product." Other one-star reviews mention things like, "I clicked door open/close event and it popped up the video storage subscription dialog to ask me to subscribe," and, "Most of the app is dedicated to trying to upsell you on services and devices you don't need."
Ah, now it makes sense. Your garage door opener app isn't here only to open your garage door; it's here to display ads and upsell you on services. Using third-party apps would get around Chamberlain's hardware-app-as-ad-platform strategy, so they are now banned. Another part of this is probably the plug at the end of Chamberlain's statement to "check out our authorized partners," which includes companies like Amazon and Alarm.com.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday November 10, @09:31PM (2 children)
IoT is something you're supposed to market to users, users are not supposed to actually use it.
So they funded the servers on the assumption that 0.0001% of purchasers would actually use the app, but "smart home app" type users 100% connect to it 24x7 and they likely never budgeted for people to actually USE it. IoT is just something that belongs on marketing materials.
Once consumers are trained to the idea that IoT in marketing means it doesn't work, they'll stop marketing it and shut down the servers entirely.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Friday November 10, @09:52PM (1 child)
The sad part is that they could have easily made this either serverless or allowed the server to run on customer's hardware.
They could have just put a REST API on the opener. Bluetooth would also be useful. They could get WiFi, bluetooth, and a good CPU all in one package. For example, ESP32.
They WANTED it dependent on their server so they could pull crap like this later. Honestly, it's just about half a hair away from intent to defraud.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday November 10, @10:04PM
My 1970s opener had a serverless system where I had a zwave security sensor connected to a mercury switch, the whole works tie strapped to the door, connected via normal z-wave to homeassistant.
Its cheap and more reliable than the server-based IoT "solution" and I'm still using it to turn lights on and off. I just deleted the myq integration from my homeassistant as apparently its never going to be fixed, and I don't care about the myq shutdown because my mercury switch solution works better anyway.
I do have to replace the battery roughly every two years which is mildly annoying, whereas the door opener has 120V AC so I'm "saving the earth" by throwing out a battery every other year.
(Score: 2) by Ken_g6 on Friday November 10, @09:57PM
That's a short story by Cory Doctorow, [arstechnica.com] by the way.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday November 10, @09:59PM
That's the other problem, they have essentially a monopoly on "big box openers you can buy at 2pm Sunday when you need it on demand" which is how I ended up with one.
As a monopoly they don't need to compete so funding IoT servers after the sale is a losing proposition. The people buying a cheapie opener at 2pm on Sunday in a hurry don't care about the IoT feature, they care that its in stock at Home Depot and they can probably get it installed before sunset.
They won't lose any money by shutting down the servers.
I have one, I did not buy it for the integration (LOL) but the homeassistant integration did occasionally work very well in between their attempts to shut it down.
The only use I have for it is turning lights on/off when the door opens and it turns out you don't need a pile of IoT infra for that, you can just use a zwave security sensor with mercury switch input tie-strapped to the door. That works really well and 100% reliable and cheap, also. So I have a rule in homeassistant something like if the garage door opens and the elevation of the sun is negative then the lights over my side door stairs turn on, likewise if the garage door closes the lights over my side door stairs turn off... I'm using trigger mode so to speak. Works pretty well...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Opportunist on Friday November 10, @10:13PM
Clearly people cannot be stupid enough to actually hand over the keys to their home to an unknown entity and just ask that entity politely to open the doors for them.
Right?