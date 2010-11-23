Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

The Legend of Zelda is Getting a Live-action Film From Nintendo and Sony

posted by hubie on Saturday November 11, @11:00AM   Printer-friendly
News

upstart writes:

Maze Runner director, Jurassic World writer, and no release date yet:

Sony and Nintendo haven't collaborated on much of anything since the Nintendo PlayStation went awry. But Sony's film division is putting its money together with its console semi-rival to produce a live-action The Legend of Zelda film.

Details are scant beyond a Nintendo press release and Hollywood reporting by Deadline. The director is Wes Ball, director of the Maze Runner film trilogy, and the writer is Derek Connolly, who wrote the Jurassic World trilogy and was tagged to work on a putative Metal Gear film.

[...] Nintendo will provide more than 50 percent of the financing, according to Deadline, with Sony handling the theatrical release. The Super Mario Bros. Movie ranks as the year's second-highest-grossing film at $1.36 billion, which likely helped green-light another film centered on another well-regarded Nintendo property.

[...] No release date or plot details are available.

Original Submission


«  RIP - Frank Borman, Astronaut Who Led First Orbit of the Moon, Dies at 95
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
The Legend of Zelda is Getting a Live-action Film From Nintendo and Sony | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.