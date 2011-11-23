NuScale and the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems determined that the 462-MW project would likely not reach a sufficient subscription level to continue toward deployment:
NuScale Power and the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems announced Wednesday that they've agreed to terminate the small modular reactor Carbon Free Power Project, or CFPP.
"Despite significant efforts by both parties to advance the CFPP, it appears unlikely that the project will have enough subscription to continue toward deployment. Therefore, UAMPS and NuScale have mutually determined that ending the project is the most prudent decision for both parties," NuScale and UAMPS said in a press release.
[...] The project, which was expected to be the first commercial SMR in the U.S. faced rising costs. In January, NuScale raised the target price for power from the SMR to $89/MWh from $58/MWh, citing a "changing financial landscape for the development of energy projects nationwide."
Despite the termination of the CFPP, NuScale President and Chief Executive Officer John Hopkins said Wednesday during NuScale's Q3 earnings call that the company is focused on deploying its SMR modules and is "poised to expand into new markets, applications and capabilities." Hopkins highlighted a number of other partnerships and projects, including plans to develop two NuScale VOYGR-12 power plants that will have a combined capacity of nearly 2 GW and power nearby data centers in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
"Though there are risks to any project, the CFPP presented unique challenges that NuScale does not expect will be replicated with other customers," Diane Hughes, vice president of marketing and communications at NuScale, said in a statement to Utility Dive.
Industry groups expressed disappointment but understanding of the decision.
"Innovation — particularly in new technologies — is defined by fits and starts. And innovation in next-generation nuclear is no different," a spokesperson for the Nuclear Energy Institute said in an email.
Previously: First Major Modular Nuclear Project Having Difficulty Retaining Backers
Related Stories
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Earlier this year, the US took a major step that could potentially change the economics of nuclear power: it approved a design for a small, modular nuclear reactor from a company called NuScale. These small reactors are intended to overcome the economic problems that have ground the construction of large nuclear plants to a near halt. While each only produces a fraction of the power possible with a large plant, the modular design allows for mass production and a design that requires less external safety support.
But safety approval is just an early step in the process of building a plant. And the leading proposal for the first NuScale plant is running into the same problem as traditional designs: finances.
The proposal, called the Carbon Free Power Project, would be a cluster of a dozen NuScale reactors based at Idaho National Lab but run by Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, or UAMPS. With all 12 operating, the plant would produce 720 MW of power. But UAMPS is selling it as a way to offer the flexibility needed to complement variable renewable power. Typically, a nuclear plant is either producing or not, but the modular design allows the Carbon Free Power Project to shut individual reactors off if demand is low.
But keeping a plant idle means you're not selling any power from it, making it more difficult to pay off the initial investment made to produce it and adding to the financial risks. Further increasing risk is the fact that this is the first project of its kind—the NuScale website lists it as "NuScale's First Plant." All of this appears to be making things complicated for the Carbon Free Power Project.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday November 12, @03:30PM
There are few things scarier than letting for-profit corporations install radioactive hotspots all over the place in a country that has such poor track record of regulating dangerous industries, and is also the biggest target for international terrorism on the planet.