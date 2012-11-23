The global movement of the seas through tidal streams and ocean currents generates a rich supply of energy that may be transformed into a dependable and local renewable energy source.

Aiming to further this mission, Swedish firm Minesto has now completed onshore testing on its 1.2 MW Dragon 12 tidal energy kite system. The system will be directly transferred to the Faroe Islands in Denmark for installation and commissioning.

[...] According to the firm, its kite system technology is a lightweight, flexible, and scalable solution to harvest tidal energy, which unlocks a predictable renewable energy resource.

[...] The firm's power plant comprises a wing that houses a turbine directly connected to a generator in a nacelle. The control system directs the kite's trajectory by manipulating the rudders and elevators at the back of the kite. The tether holds the tether as well as communication and power lines. The tether is attached to the seabed foundation via a simple connection that is locked and unlatched for installation and retrieval.

The kite is moved by the wing's utilization of the hydrodynamic lift force provided by the underwater stream. An onboard control system autonomously controls the kite in a predefined figure-of-eight trajectory, dragging the turbine through the water at a water flow several times greater than the stream speed.

The turbine shaft drives the generator, sending power to the grid via a cable in the tether and a seabed umbilical to the coast. According to Minesto, the subsea kite is intended to fly in the opposite direction of the main flow, attaining a relative speed several times that of the current rate. Compared to a stationary turbine, this speed increase minimizes the size of the kite and rotor necessary to capture energy. As a result, it is inexpensive to install, run, and maintain.