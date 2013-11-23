Linguistics and genetics combine to suggest a new hybrid hypothesis for the origin of the Indo-European languages:
An international team of linguists and geneticists led by researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig has achieved a significant breakthrough in our understanding of the origins of Indo-European, a family of languages spoken by nearly half of the world's population.
For over two hundred years, the origin of the Indo-European languages has been disputed. Two main theories have recently dominated this debate: the 'Steppe' hypothesis, which proposes an origin in the Pontic-Caspian Steppe around 6000 years ago, and the 'Anatolian' or 'farming' hypothesis, suggesting an older origin tied to early agriculture around 9000 years ago. Previous phylogenetic analyses of Indo-European languages have come to conflicting conclusions about the age of the family, due to the combined effects of inaccuracies and inconsistencies in the datasets they used and limitations in the way that phylogenetic methods analyzed ancient languages.
[...] The team used recently developed ancestry-enabled Bayesian phylogenetic analysis to test whether ancient written languages, such as Classical Latin and Vedic Sanskrit, were the direct ancestors of modern Romance and Indic languages, respectively. Russell Gray, Head of the Department of Linguistic and Cultural Evolution and senior author of the study, emphasized the care they had taken to ensure that their inferences were robust. "Our chronology is robust across a wide range of alternative phylogenetic models and sensitivity analyses", he stated. These analyses estimate the Indo-European family to be approximately 8100 years old, with five main branches already split off by around 7000 years ago.
These results are not entirely consistent with either the Steppe or the farming hypotheses. The first author of the study, Paul Heggarty, observed that "Recent ancient DNA data suggest that the Anatolian branch of Indo-European did not emerge from the Steppe, but from further south, in or near the northern arc of the Fertile Crescent — as the earliest source of the Indo-European family. Our language family tree topology, and our lineage split dates, point to other early branches that may also have spread directly from there, not through the Steppe."
The authors of the study therefore proposed a new hybrid hypothesis for the origin of the Indo-European languages, with an ultimate homeland south of the Caucasus and a subsequent branch northwards onto the Steppe, as a secondary homeland for some branches of Indo-European entering Europe with the later Yamnaya and Corded Ware-associated expansions. "Ancient DNA and language phylogenetics thus combine to suggest that the resolution to the 200-year-old Indo-European enigma lies in a hybrid of the farming and Steppe hypotheses", remarked Gray.
Wolfgang Haak, a Group Leader in the Department of Archaeogenetics at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, summarizes the implications of the new study by stating, "Aside from a refined time estimate for the overall language tree, the tree topology and branching order are most critical for the alignment with key archaeological events and shifting ancestry patterns seen in the ancient human genome data. This is a huge step forward from the mutually exclusive, previous scenarios, towards a more plausible model that integrates archaeological, anthropological and genetic findings."
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Thexalon on Tuesday November 14, @07:41PM (5 children)
Based on approximately where the proto-Indo-Europeans were, two resources they'd have fairly easy access to would be wheeled carts (developed in Mesopotamia) and horses (common on the steppes). So combining those two together means you have the technology to move larger amounts of stuff more easily to places when you don't have handy rivers and other water transport available. This gives them what they need to take on the role of merchants, and when you're traveling around and showing things to people that have never seen that thing before you're going to tell them your name for it, and since they don't have one of their own they'll use yours.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Tork on Tuesday November 14, @07:54PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday November 14, @08:47PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 14, @08:03PM (1 child)
> and since they don't have one of their own they'll use yours.
Nice idea, but it'll never work in France (or Gaul for that matter)...
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday November 14, @08:37PM
Not actually true, e.g. I'd bet you can figure out what "une t-shirt" and "le bleu-jeans" are.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday November 14, @08:10PM
One thing I find amusing about studying medieval weapons is that our word for a regional type of sword is that region's word for "sword".
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday November 14, @08:24PM
Next, they'll have to find the origins of this sentence. :)
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Tuesday November 14, @08:49PM
The core reason why demons really hate Russian language is, the Russian grammar and stems are the closest to Sanskrit of all current living European languages.
Usually, the Sanskrit scholars in India who never left the country for generations are surprised they can understand Russian speakers meanings.
In compare, other East-European languages were only "repaired" by European scholars studying Sanskrit in their time, such as was official Czech language grammar and vocabulary in 18.-19. centuries.
For another example, the English language grammar has degenerated greatly since even William Shakespeare's time.
There is no better indication of absolute demonic influence than language destruction.
A Sanskrit LLM may become interesting. I cheer India to such great technical effort of traditional restoration.
Satyaméva Jayaté.
