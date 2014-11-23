from the but-it-works-so-well dept.
The Verge reports that Google will remove Gmail's Basic HTML view effective January 2024.
Though the vast majority of people use the Standard view on their PCs without question, the HTML version of Gmail has its perks. The stripped-down Gmail experience loads quickly, and users can access it even on older machines or with much slower connections.
The change appears to have been announced around September 19th in a Google support article, and users of the Basic HTML view were shown warnings that it will be discontinued, after which time they will be switched to the current standard view.
The removal of Gmail's basic HTML view is the latest in a long line of products, features, services, and more to be admitted to the Google graveyard. The company has also recently buried its Pixel Pass phone upgrade program, Google Currents, and Nest Secure.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Wednesday November 15, @09:48AM (1 child)
I use gmail occasionally as a throw-away address, but have never seen any viewing options. What I see is obviously an HTML view but maybe it is not "basic", and I have just had a look for other options and don't see any. Where do I find this Basic HTML View?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday November 15, @10:29AM
You can use this link to switch into it:
https://mail.google.com/?ui=html [google.com]
Source [google.com].
It used to be accessible as a link from IIRC the bottom of the inbox, but I think all references to the option are purged now.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by pTamok on Wednesday November 15, @10:22AM
I don't know, but guess that a basic HTML view is (or could be, or could have been) very useful to people who need to use screen readers [wikipedia.org] (like Freedom Scientific's JAWS, NVDA, and others [wikipedia.org]). Life is difficult enough for blind and partially-sighted people without forcing them to use javascript and CSS-heavy websites that are nightmare to navigate.