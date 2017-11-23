https://www.theregister.com/2023/11/15/righttorepair_ftc_petition/
iFixit and the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) have teamed up to go straight to the US Federal Trade Commission with a rulemaking petition urging it to implement national right-to-repair rules.
The petition [PDF], sent to the FTC on Tuesday, calls on the Commission to implement new regulations under its Section 5 powers, which gives the agency enforcement authority over "unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce."
"The FTC has been a strong ally in protecting our right to fix everything we own," said Director of Sustainability for iFixit, Liz Chamberlain. "But for the FTC to be fully empowered to fix the things stopping us from fixing things, they need new rules. This petition for rulemaking aims to give the FTC the power they need to ensure that we can all fix all our things."
Under the FTC's Section 5 authority, PIRG noted, the FTC could require that consumable components and parts that commonly fail are made readily available through a product's lifespan, ensure consumers have the right to repair devices how and where they see fit, that key functions remain enabled after a manufacturer ends support for a product, and that independent repair shops aren't required to share customer data with manufacturers.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday November 18, @02:09PM
We are seeing a problem with the ATF making rules as they go along. The ATF is being weaponized against gun dealers and gun owners by the current administration, with sometimes devastating effects.
Agencies, such as the FTC and the ATF have administrative rule making authority. That much cannot be denied them - it's their job to create forms, issue instructions on how to file those forms, establish time limits, etc ad nauseum. It's not their job to create new laws. The authority to create law lies with the legislative branch of government, not with the executive branch.
In this case, it is Congress duty and obligation to write laws that enshrine the right to repair in United States Code.
No one wants to see executive agencies usurping the authority of congress, do they? Or, do we prefer to be governed by bureaucrats who are appointed with each passing administration? We saw Trump appoint an FCC chief who was hostile to everyone except the Telcos. We've seen Biden appoint an ATF chief who has spent his life lobbying for gun control. This kind of flip-flopping from one administration to the next really sucks. Congress needs to write laws that will be binding on all future administrations. Laws that will be upheld by the Supreme Court. Laws, not executive edicts.
