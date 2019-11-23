AMD Readies 8-Core Ryzen 7 5700X3D and 6-Core Ryzen 5 5500X3D With 96MB L3 Cache:
As per information from chi11eddog, a reliable source for hardware leaks regarding CPU and motherboard launches, AMD is reportedly in the process of developing at least two additional CPUs in the Ryzen 5000X3D series. One of these is a more affordable 8-core model known as the Ryzen 7 5700X3D, anticipated to boast a base clock of 3.0 GHz and a boost clock of 4.1 GHz. This particular CPU is expected to have clock speeds that are 400 MHz lower than the 5800X3D SKU.
[...] The current report does not offer details on the potential availability of the newly discussed CPUs. Right now, AMD has two new CPUs with 3D V-Cache. One is called the 5800X3D and is considered the best gaming CPU for the AM4 platform. The other is called the 5600X3D and can only be bought from MicroCenter in the United States. The prospect of AMD broadening the availability of 3D V-Cache options globally, rather than confining them to specific retailers, would indeed be noteworthy.
The introduction of the 5700X3D and 5500X3D models for the AM4 platform could make it better for gamers who don't want to spend too much money. The release of more cost-effective SKUs could offer gamers an attractive upgrade path without imposing a substantial financial burden, paving the way for a transition to newer AM5/LGA-1851 sockets in the future.
A noteworthy aspect of the X3D series is its compatibility with various entry-level motherboards. These CPUs do not support overclocking. Hence, their requirements are lower. Despite this limitation, these CPUs show superior performance in gaming tests compared to their non-X3D counterparts.
Source: @g01d3nm4ng0
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday November 19, @07:17PM
5600X3D was a supposedly limited run Micro Center exclusive, now here come two more models, supposedly.
AMD could be stockpiling the necessary low-grade chiplets from Epyc Milan or Milan-X (3D V-Cache version) production, which could continue for years to satisfy those customers.
Even the 5500X3D would be a good upgrade for users of older AM4 CPUs, especially pre-Zen 2. As long as the price is low. Throwing more CPUs onto the market while motherboard makers move on should help with that.
The AM4 socket's biggest problem is the lack of integrated graphics on the regular desktop CPUs (non-APUs). That's solved on AM5, where every model except the 7500F so far has an iGPU. With an iGPU, the chip remains useful by itself for a wide variety of use cases and form factors indefinitely.
