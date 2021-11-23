from the slow,-slow,-slow-your-boat? dept.
YouTube has been on a monetization push recently, as it began blocking ad-blockers and pushing users to buy YouTube Premium. That move makes sense in many ways, as the platform needs to make money to survive and compensate creators who depend on the platform for their living. But some other actions by YouTube make less sense. Users are now reporting that YouTube has begun slowing down its desktop website for some Firefox and Edge users, and we are perplexed.
Redditor vk6_ has shared a video showing a five-second delay when loading into a YouTube video on Mozilla Firefox. Upon manually changing the user agent on the browser to Chrome, the five-second delay no longer appears. The video has been reproduced below:
Redditor vk6_ further notes that this isn’t a bug on Firefox. The JavaScript code for the YouTube client on the desktop reportedly contains code that adds the artificial five-second delay. Others have chimed in, pointing out the exact place to find this piece of code.
We can confirm that the above-mentioned snippet of code exists. However, we cannot confirm if the code does indeed add a five-second delay after checking for the user’s browser of choice.
You can verify the existence of the code by inspecting this YouTube Javascript file and locating the following snippet of code with the find function (press Ctrl and F to open the finder):
For me, YouTube works equally well across Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. Other team members also could not replicate this delayed behavior across browsers.
However, multiple users have reported the same across Firefox and Edge. The users claim to have experienced the delay without any extensions enabled, indicating that the delay could be on a per-account basis. The delay also does not trigger just once; it is reportedly triggered every time YouTube links are opened in a new tab.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by WizardFusion on Tuesday November 21, @01:52PM
Every time I see someone have an issue with YT (delays, adverts, etc) it's always and account issue. I don't have a google/yt account at all and therefore don't/can't login - I have never had any of the issues people describe.
I do browse YT occasionally, but for managing subscriptions I mainly use FreeTube (https://github.com/FreeTubeApp/FreeTube)
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday November 21, @02:11PM
I can't say I have noticed it. But then I don't usually watch directly on Youtube and I also mostly just open things in another tab so there is very little direct view in that regard as it might take some time until I make it to that tab to watch it, so more then five seconds will have passed. That said the site have become worse, the UI experience on Youtube is atrocious with all the stuff that is getting loaded in -- previews, suggested things, comments and all the tracking bullshit.
Could be per account, but then it's weird. Why would you want to punish people that have an account? It would make more sense in that regard to punish users that do not have an account and are not logged in.
If they created a specific codesnippet to make things worse in Firefox over the other browsers tho, that seems so odd and specific. Firefox isn't even a very big browser in the terms of market share.
https://gs.statcounter.com/browser-market-share [statcounter.com]
(Score: 2) by Ox0000 on Tuesday November 21, @02:15PM
For the very little, sparse content that there sometimes is on youtube, have this: https://github.com/yt-dlp/yt-dlp [github.com].
Download stuff locally, watch it there as often as you want without being tracked of when you watch it and how far you get.
For an added bonus: it doesn't show you ads in the dowloaded content, nor does it get you locked into an infinite loop of "since you watched stuff about cute kittens, we think you'd be interested in this conspiracy theorist's videos as well".