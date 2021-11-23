from the paws-of-clay dept.
The Telegraph is reporting that Aardman Studios is running out of its unique clay. The studio is famous for its Wallace & Gromit animated films, which features characters made from said clay. Unfortunately the factory which made the special clay has gone under and although Aardman Studios bought out their stocks as they closed, the studio is now running terminally low on the clay:
This Plasticine-like substance is an animator's dream: it's easy to mould, yet keeps its shape under hot studio lights. But in March this year, the only factory that made it, on the outskirts of Torquay, shut up shop. When its closure was announced, Aardman bought up every last block of Lewis Newplast that remained in the warehouse – enough for just one more film: the new Wallace & Gromit, coming in 2024. After that, until a suitable replacement can be found, or invented, that's it.
Also at Gizmodo.
Here's to hoping for an alternative source for the clay.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday November 21, @06:30PM (2 children)
Get ShiteGPT to dream up a new movie.
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Tuesday November 21, @06:57PM
Dream something up? Well, Aardman originally used Dreamworks for film distribution. (That dream didn't work out, so the partnership was flushed away.)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday November 21, @07:07PM
I could have sworn they had moved to full CGI or were planning to as of Early Man (2018).
"AI" dreaming up a full movie that is somewhat coherent is far from impossible once people figure out what components to put together. Script written with a much more powerful LLM, explicitly in the style of a screenplay. Divide it up into scenes. Create simplistic rigged 3D models and their movements for each scene, trained on scenes from other animations or movies. Use descriptions from the screenplay and desired art style (e.g. claymation) to paint the details into each frame. Use the technique from those deepfake singing videos to add facial animation for talking characters, with AI-generated voices from script text. A generated soundtrack is also possible [stability.ai]. Adjust as necessary using the state of the art techniques 5-10 years from now. Randomize until the slop is good enough to distribute.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Tuesday November 21, @06:43PM (1 child)
They should look at this website:
https://animationsupplies.net/newplast.html [animationsupplies.net]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday November 21, @07:05PM
Did they run out of clay, like we are apparently running out of sand, or is it just the specific mix or recipe said factory made? I gather Aardman was one of their main clients? Or was there some other artsy people into it, some kind of wonder clay? If it's just a recipe thing one would think that Aardman could just buy the recipe and have someone else or themselves be making it. After all it's a component for which without their business can't work. Makes sense then to cut out the middleman. There are a lot of different type of clay and putties (Milliput etc) for sculpting.
Hope they manage to solve it tho cause they made very nice movies. I really like the style and I'm not sure it would be the same with some all digital-clay.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Tuesday November 21, @06:45PM
https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2023/11/dont-worry-there-isnt-really-a-claymation-clay-shortage [vanityfair.com]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday November 21, @07:14PM
I thought Wallace & Gromit were made of cheese!
