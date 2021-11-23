The Telegraph is reporting that Aardman Studios is running out of its unique clay. The studio is famous for its Wallace & Gromit animated films, which features characters made from said clay. Unfortunately the factory which made the special clay has gone under and although Aardman Studios bought out their stocks as they closed, the studio is now running terminally low on the clay:

This Plasticine-like substance is an animator's dream: it's easy to mould, yet keeps its shape under hot studio lights. But in March this year, the only factory that made it, on the outskirts of Torquay, shut up shop. When its closure was announced, Aardman bought up every last block of Lewis Newplast that remained in the warehouse – enough for just one more film: the new Wallace & Gromit, coming in 2024. After that, until a suitable replacement can be found, or invented, that's it.

Also at Gizmodo.

Here's to hoping for an alternative source for the clay.