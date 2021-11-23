Stories
Fat Burning During Exercise Varies Widely Between Individuals

posted by martyb on Wednesday November 22, @07:57AM   Printer-friendly
hubie writes:

Study reveals limitations of commercial exercise machines, emphasizing the need for a more personalized approach to exercise:

The best heart rate for burning fat differs for each individual and often does not align with the "fat burning zone" on commercial exercise machines, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai researchers report.

Instead, the researchers said, clinical exercise testing—a diagnostic procedure to measure a person's physiological response to exercise—may be a more useful tool to help individuals achieve intended fat loss goals. The study, which used a machine learning-based modeling approach, was published online today in Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Disease.

"People with a goal of weight or fat loss may be interested in exercising at the intensity which allows for the maximal rate of fat burning. Most commercial exercise machines offer a 'fat-burning zone' option, depending upon age, sex, and heart rate," says lead author Hannah Kittrell, MS, RD, CDN, a PhD candidate at Icahn Mount Sinai in the Augmented Intelligence in Medicine and Science laboratory. "However, the typically recommended fat-burning zone has not been validated, thus individuals may be exercising at intensities that are not aligned with their personalized weight loss goals."

Journal Reference:
Hannah D. Kittrell, Fred J. DiMenna, Avigdor D. Arad, et al., Discrepancy between predicted and measured exercise intensity for eliciting the maximal rate of lipid oxidation, NMCD, Volume 33, ISSUE 11, P2189-2198, November 2023. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.numecd.2023.07.014

  • (Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday November 22, @08:30AM

    by crafoo (6639) on Wednesday November 22, @08:30AM (#1333837)

    Exercise is for building cardiovascular health or building muscle mass and strength, which depends on the heart rate and type of exercise. Fat burning will happen, to some small extent. Unless you are running/walking down prey over many continuous days. which is what your body is designed for.

    Not stuffing your face all day and running at a calorie deficit is how you burn fat.

