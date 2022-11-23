"How people shop and buy products it's always evolving," Marty Mallick, Amazon vice president of worldwide corporate business development said. "We have a new generation of users that are growing up with a smartphone on their hand. And we saw a demand from our customers that they were seeking from Amazon."

[...] The process should be simple. Customers would log onto Amazon.com and see the inventory available in their area. They'll be able to select the trim, options, and hit checkout. After adding your Hyundai to the cart, you'll be able to put your down payment and sign all the paperwork online—no need to go to the dealer. There will not be any haggling, threats to walk out to get a better deal, or price markups. "Here's the price. It shows you what rebates you qualify for, incentives that are available, and then you decide if you go through financing," Mallick added.

[...] Booking a test drive will not be available on Amazon, so customers will have to visit a dealer to get a feel for the car in person. "We're looking at the dealership as the hub of the physical experience," Mallick added.

[...] Wait times to pick up a vehicle shouldn't be long, Jin said. Because Amazon will only display the current inventory that dealers have, the car should be available within a couple of days from the date of purchase.