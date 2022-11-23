North Korea has notified Japan that its third attempt to launch a satellite will take place between November 22 and December 1.

According to a notice posted by Japan's coast guard, it expects the rocket's trajectory to pass over the Yellow Sea and East China Sea.

South Korea is also aware of the military spy satellite’s launch. Defense minister Shin Won-sik reportedly noted over the weekend that the launch is imminent. The minister also pointed out that the hermit kingdom's mission could be timed to launch before the South's first homegown reconnaissance satellite launches on November 30 atop a SpaceX Falcon 9.

According to South Korean public broadcaster KBS, the military warned of a stern response – including a partial suspension of the 2018 inter-Korean military deal.

On the subject of spying and North Korea, Radio Free Asia has reported that those found in the hermit kingdom with unregistered laptops and tablets will be punished as spies.

The media agency reports that punishment could include execution – as was the case for a student who allegedly smuggled copies of the Netflix series Squid Game – or years of hard labor.

North Korea's concern is that those exposed to foreign media or entertainment could pick up on "anti-socialist" ideas.