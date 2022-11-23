from the everybody's-working-for-the-weekend dept.
An innovative new study from the Texas A&M School of Public Health offers objective insight on employee behavior and the potential benefits of flexible work arrangements:
If there's one thing most office workers can agree on, it's that they tend to feel less productive toward the end of the day and the end of each work week. Now, a team of researchers at Texas A&M University has found objective evidence of this phenomenon in action.
A recent interdisciplinary study at the Texas A&M School of Public Health used a novel method of data collection to show that employees really are less active and more prone to mistakes on afternoons and Fridays, with Friday afternoon representing the lowest point of worker productivity.
[...] "Most studies of worker productivity use employee self-reports, supervisory evaluations or wearable technology, but these can be subjective and invasive," said Benden, professor and head of the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health. "Instead, we used computer usage metrics — things like typing speed, typing errors and mouse activity — to get objective, noninvasive data on computer work patterns."
The team then compared computer usage patterns across different days of the week and times of the day to see what kinds of patterns emerged.
"We found that computer use increased during the week, then dropped significantly on Fridays," said Roh, assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics. "People typed more words and had more mouse movement, mouse clicks and scrolls every day from Monday through Thursday, then less of this activity on Friday."
In addition, Roh said, computer use decreased every afternoon, and especially on Friday afternoons.
[...] What is the takeaway for employers? To start, flexible work arrangements, such as hybrid work or a four-day work week, may lead to happier and more productive employees.
Journal Reference:
Roh T, Esomonu C, Hendricks J, Aggarwal A, Hasan NT, Benden M (2023) Examining workweek variations in computer usage patterns: An application of ergonomic monitoring software. PLoS ONE 18(7): e0287976. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0287976
(Score: 2) by turgid on Thursday November 23, @10:25PM
Mrs Turgid reads a lot of books about nutrition by proper scientists and there's this thing called the "carbohydrate crash" you get after eating things like bread, rice, pasta and so on. If you eat sandwiches for lunch, you are susceptible to the carbohydrate crash.
Apparently it's to do with the rate at which your body processes the carbohydrates. High-fibre stuff is better, like wholemeal bread, brown rice, brown pasta and so on, because it takes your body longer to process so the energy release is spread out over a longer time. Highly-processed carbohydrates are the worst, such as sugar, white bread, white pasta and white rice. The other problem is that apparently you feel even more hungry after the crash,
So for a few years I have drastically cut down my carbohydrate intake at lunch time and I can confirm that it helps. On days when I don't have bread, I am far less sleepy in the two hours after lunch. I'm still not as sharp as in the morning, but it's an improvement,
When I worked in offices, I actually liked Friday afternoons because a lot of people would leave early so I could get in the zone in the peace and quiet and get things done.
Being in the zone is very important. In recent years I have come to understand more about how non-engineer people don't know about the zone and don't use it, and therefore don't account for it. It explains a lot about business-types.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].