The Mother Of All ‘Shock Diamonds’ Behind Starship

posted by janrinok on Friday November 24, @02:57AM   Printer-friendly
Science

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/starships-33-engines-created-the-mother-of-all-shock-diamonds

The War Zone has an interesting report on the shock diamonds produced by the engines of the Starship rocket during the recent launch attempt.

"When you typically see a shock diamond or a mach diamond, it can be from like a jet engine test, or a single rocket nozzle test. [When you] look at those up close... you see the same shock diamond effect on the smaller scale."

"But what was interesting, specifically about this case [the second Starship launch], is you had 33 engines firing together, which you would kind of intuitively think would make for a pretty messy environment. I think close up [this] is probably true, there's some complicated dynamics happening there."

Additionally, the article features a passel of pictures of the launch.

Original Submission


