MIT's legacy as one of the world's most prestigious technical universities has a curious byproduct — a history of clever pranks, or "hacks."

Take a look at the University's long history of clever public disruptions.

Latest: According to Rachel D., an MIT Admissions blogger, Lobby 7 was converted into the anti-gravity Battle Room from the novel 'Enders Game' on the same weekend the movie adaptation was released. Outside, Killian Court was draped with banners signiying three different armies in the sci-fi story: Grffin, Dragon, and Tiger.