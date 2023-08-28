Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
A Florida judge, Reid Scott, has ruled that there's "reasonable evidence" to conclude that Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk knew of defects in Autopilot systems and failed to fix them. Testimony from Tesla engineers and internal documents showed that Musk was "intimately involved" in Tesla's Autopilot program and "acutely aware" of a sometimes-fatal defect—where Autopilot repeatedly fails to detect cross traffic, Scott wrote.
"Knowing that the Autopilot system had previously failed, had limitations" and, according to one Tesla Autopilot systems engineer, "had not been modified, Tesla still permitted the 'Autopilot' system to be engaged on roads that encountered areas of cross traffic," Scott wrote.
Because a jury could perhaps consider that a "conscious disregard or indifference to the life" of Tesla drivers, Scott granted a motion to seek punitive damages to Kim Banner, whose husband Jeremy was killed in 2019 when his "Model 3 drove under the trailer of an 18-wheeler big rig truck that had turned onto the road, shearing off the Tesla's roof," Reuters reported. Autopilot allegedly failed to warn Jeremy or respond in any way that could have avoided the collision, like braking or steering the vehicle out of danger, Banner's complaint said.
[...] Scott noted that Tesla's marketing of Autopilot is "important" in this case, pointing to a 2016 video that's still on Tesla's website, where Tesla claimed "the car is driving itself." The video, Scott wrote, shows the car navigating scenarios "not dissimilar" to the cross-traffic encounter with a truck that killed Banner's husband.
"Absent from this video is any indication that the video is aspirational or that this technology doesn’t currently exist in the market," Scott wrote.
Scott's ruling is considered a big blow to Tesla, which had denied liability for Banner's death, arguing that human error is at fault because "its manual and the 'clickwrap' agreement sufficiently warned" Tesla owners of Autopilot's limitations.
[...] Despite being called the "de facto leader" of the Autopilot team in internal Tesla emails, Musk did not provide a deposition in Banner's case, which was one of the first times Tesla had to defend itself against claims that Autopilot was fatally flawed, Reuters reported. In August, Tesla also seemingly attempted to do damage control by seeking to "keep deposition transcripts of its employees and other documents secret," Reuters noted.
[...] According to an expert in autonomous systems in vehicles and driver monitoring systems who testified as one of Banner's witnesses, Mary "Missy" Cummings, Tesla's Autopilot is substandard in many ways. Cumming's opinion was that Tesla overrepresented the Autopilot technology "as far more capable than it actually was" and "used insufficient avoidance detection technology." Cummings also suggested that "the steering wheel torque driver inattention attenuation technology was substandard to driver facing cameras used by other auto manufacturers." In addition to other flaws, these allegedly major defects, Cummings said, "led to the foreseeability of the resulting crash in this case," Scott wrote.
Scott based part of his opinion specifically on Cummings' testimony and testimony from Adam Gustafsson, the systems engineer who investigated both Banner's and Brown's Tesla crashes, concluding that, "There is reasonable evidence from which the finder of fact could conclude that Tesla through its officers, employees and agents knew the vehicle at issue had a defective Autopilot system and allowed the vehicle with the system to be driven in areas not safe for that technology."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 27, @04:23PM
And dragging the dregs of humanity along with him. Our Savior!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DrkShadow on Monday November 27, @04:31PM (1 child)
We now have the answer to the question: if an autonomous vehicle hurts someone, who's at fault?
The manufacturer. Because this system can never be perfect, and any damaged party (self, family, bystanders, ...) must be "made whole", the manufacturer will be held at fault for *every* failure.
The fact that liability is established is really a bad place to be. The only acceptable outcome is: there is no liability for such a complex system, short an obviously correctable flaw. (Correctable flaw: a flaw for which a correction can be engineered. You can't engineer a neural network. Engineer: devise a solution and prove that it works. I believe it's proven that you can't have a self-driving car that can handle all cases.)
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday November 27, @04:35PM
Yep, and Tesla's stock price dove, right? Right? Oh, you mean that there's a fat chance that Tesla will actually pay much for this? Well, that sounds about right.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Monday November 27, @04:37PM (1 child)
As I have briefly mentioned previously, we do not now, and are not likely soon, to have the technology to support self-driving vehicles outside of carefully defined track systems, which public roads aren't.
What frustrates me is that to me this is obvious, yet others seem to respond with [surprised pikachu face].
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday November 27, @04:44PM
It's a shame that the automotive industry is not going for the place where self-driving is most useful and most applicable i.e. highways. These are high cost roadways where implementing infrastructure to support self-driving tech is cheap, compared to the cost of the road, and the roadway is well-controlled (no pedestrians or cyclists, no cross traffic). It's a mistake to target general self-driving. Most folks would pay $$ to have a car which takes over on the highway and then returns user control at the exit.