SFGate reports: As a major dust storm hit, the Google Maps app helpfully offered Nevada drivers on Interstate 15 an alternate route... into the middle of nowhere.
"Every car we were driving with was heading that direction..." Shelby Easler says in a follow-up TikTok video, "so we assumed this was going somewhere..."
Instead of a handy "alternate route," Google Maps was leading her and her two passengers "far off the major highway and into Nevada's fierce deserts on an off-roading trail." Easler's car were not the only bushwackers. In Shelby's viral TikTok, a trail of cars closely follows behind them. "The first driver that turned around talked to us to tell us that the road gets washed out the higher into the mountain you get, and we have to turn around since the path leads nowhere. He was in a huge truck and was just driving straight through the bushes and shrubs to let people know to turn around," Easler said.
The off-roading trail was apparently only wide enough for traffic in one direction, and attempting to return in that other direction, "We were driving over bushes and rocks and alot of the cars couldn't even make it," Easler says in the second video. "Which is kind of why our car broke down."
They told SFGate that ultimately "We had to leave the car in Vegas, and it got towed to the service center of a dealership. They said the rear, right tire was coming off, and the alignment was messed up too. Low-key a pretty expensive fix."
They eventually called the highway patrol to shut down the road that Google Maps was sending people to, because "With every car coming in, every single car was getting trapped."
While I travel with an old Garmin GPS and often use the routes it suggests, I always take paper maps for the states I'm going to be driving through. Has saved me a lot of trouble on many occasions--if nothing else, the ability to unfold a nice big map and see a big, detailed, high res picture, is a lot more informative than trying to scroll around on a touch screen.
The most fun is when I choose to deviate from the Garmin route and, once the two finally converge part way to the destination, it turns out that the arrival time get 10-20 minutes shorter. In other words, my route was quicker.
Learn how to read a map people, FFS.
