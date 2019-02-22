https://www.clinicalcorrelations.org/2019/02/22/the-history-behind-aspirin-81/
Patients often come into clinics on a grocery list of medications. Common prescriptions include lisinopril 20 mg, amlodipine 2.5 mg, metformin 500 mg, and aspirin 81 mg. One dosage stands out from the others. While most medications come in dosages of round numbers or common decimals, low-dose aspirin has a standard dose of 81 mg.
Why is aspirin available at a dose of 81 milligrams? The answer is historical in nature and is rooted in a medieval and now defunct system of measurement called the apothecary system of weights and measures. The full explanation of aspirin 81 requires some background information on the apothecary system and is best explained in comparison to the more familiar metric system.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday November 28, @05:07PM
Why is it implied that medication doses should be multiples of 5? The human body is not designed to work on the metric system, and when you're talking about stuff like this that is effective at extremely small doses (and sometimes toxic at doses not that much higher than the effective dose), I absolutely would *not* assume that the logical dose would be a multiple of 5, unless for some reason the companies are trying to force it to work that way by telling you to take one pill every 2.37 hours, or they dilute the active ingredient to hit the multiple of 5, or by pure happenstance it works out that way.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"