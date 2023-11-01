Stories
Researchers Figure Out How to Bypass the Fingerprint Readers in Most Windows PCs

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/11/researchers-beat-windows-hello-fingerprint-sensors-with-raspberry-pi-and-linux/

Since Windows 10 introduced Windows Hello back in 2015, most Windows laptops and tablets have shipped with some kind of biometric authentication device installed. Sometimes that means a face- or iris-scanning infrared webcam; sometimes it means a fingerprint sensor mounted on the power button or elsewhere on the device.

While these authentication methods are convenient, they aren't totally immune to security exploits. In 2021, researchers were able to fool some Windows Hello IR webcams with infrared images of users' faces. And last week, researchers at Blackwing Intelligence published an extensive document showing how they had managed to work around some of the most popular fingerprint sensors used in Windows PCs.
[...]
Blackwing's post on the vulnerability is also a good overview of exactly how fingerprint sensors in a modern PC work.

