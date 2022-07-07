from the all-your-data-are-belong-to-us dept.
Tim O'Reilly, Mariana Mazzucato, and Ilan Strauss have three working papers focusing on Amazon's ability to extract unusual profits from its customers nowadays:
The papers are:
- Algorithmic Attention Rents: A theory of digital platform market power
- Amazon's Algorithmic Rents: The economics of information on Amazon
- Behind the Clicks: Can Amazon allocate user attention as it pleases?
The core idea in all three is that Amazon has become the default place to shop online for many. So, when Amazon changes their site in ways that make Amazon higher profits but hurt consumers, it takes work for people to figure that out and shop elsewhere.
The papers criticize the common assumption that people will quickly switch to shopping elsewhere if the Amazon customer experience deteriorates. Realistically, people are busy. People have imperfect information, limited time, and it is effortful to find another place to shop. At least up to some limit, people may tolerate a familiar but substantially deteroriated experience for some time.
[...] I think one model of customer attrition is that every time customers notice a bad experience, they have some probability of using Amazon less in the future. The more bad experiences they have, the faster the damage to long-term revenue. Under this model, even the level of ads Amazon has now is causing slow damage to Amazon. Amazon execs may not notice because the damage is over long periods of time and hard to attribute directly back to the poor quality search results, but the damage is there. This is the model I've seen used by some others, such as Google Research in their "Focus on the Long-term" paper.
Another model might be that consumers are captured by dominant companies such as Amazon and will not pay the costs to switch until they hit some threshold. That is, most customers will refuse to try alternatives until it is completely obvious that it is worth the effort. This assumes that Amazon can exploit customers for a very long time, and that customers will not stop using Amazon no matter what they do. There is some extreme where that breaks, but only at the threshold, not before.
The difference between these two models matters a lot. If Amazon is experiencing substantial but slow costs from what they are doing right now, there's much more hope for them changing their behavior on their own than if Amazon is experiencing no costs from their bad behavior unless regulators impose costs externally. The solutions you get in the two scenarios are likely to be different.
Related:
- Amazon And Meta To Stop Using Third-Party Data From Rivals
- Amazon's Smart Speakers Collecting Kids Data May Lead to Government Lawsuit
- Amazon Offering Customers $2 Per Month for Letting the Company Monitor the Traffic on Their Phone
Related Stories
Business Insider is reporting on Amazon's new "Ad Verification Program".
blockquote>Some Amazon users will now earn $2 dollar per month for agreeing to share their traffic data with the retail giant.
Under the company's new invite-only Ad Verification program [note that this URL has a bunch of embedded tracking IDs, presumably to make sure BI gets paid for the click through to the Amazon program site], Amazon is tracking what ads participants saw, where they saw them, and the time of day they were viewed. This includes Amazon's own ads and third-party ads on the platform.
Through the program, Amazon hopes to offer more personalized-ad experiences to customers that reflect what they have previously purchased, according to Amazon.
"Your participation will help brands offer better products and make ads from Amazon more relevant,"Amazon wrote in its Shopper Panel FAQ.
[...] The deal is part of the Amazon Shopper Panel, an invite-only program where select Amazon customers can earn $10 per month if they upload 10 eligible receipts from purchases made outside of Amazon. Panelists can receive additional monthly rewards for completing short surveys.
The Ad Verification program — currently limited to US and UK-based Amazon customers — was launched in the wake of concerns from privacy advocates over how Amazon handles sensitive user data.
Now, now, let's not kill the signup site for the new program stampeding for that cold, hard cash. Two dollars? Woo hoo!
Amazon's smart speakers may've landed the tech giant in hot water:
A Federal Trade Commission complaint could lead the US government to sue Amazon over children's data the retail giant collected through its line of smart speakers, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.
At issue is whether Amazon's series of Alexa-powered smart speakers were collecting data on children under the age of 13 without parental consent and retaining it even after users attempted to delete it, which children's advocacy organizations asked the FTC look into back in 2019, the report said.
Now the FTC is now recommending issuing a complaint that Amazon didn't confirm parental consent before collecting data and that most of the Alexa activities designed for kids didn't have a privacy policy, sources told Bloomberg. The Justice Department could take the next step and file a lawsuit against Amazon next month.
The Amazon suit comes amid an FTC crackdown on data collection over the last few years under Chair Lina Khan, including fining the company formerly known as Weight Watchers for improperly storing kids' info. The commission also ordered Fortnite creator Epic Games to pay $520 million in fines and refunds for tricking kids into making in-game purchases and violating their privacy.
[...] Should the lawsuit find Amazon at fault, it's unclear how much it could be forced to pay in penalties. While Amazon reportedly claimed to be in compliance with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), if it's found to have violated those rules dictating how children's data should be protected, the company could pay $50,000 per child affected, according to Politico.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Amazon and Meta have agreed to not use data collected from their marketplaces to unfairly benefit themselves, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority announced on Friday.
The monopoly watchdog launched separate investigations into both internet giants' business practices, and accused the Big Tech duo of not only gathering up information about sellers using their respective online souks, they also - surprise, surprise - exploited that info to get a commercial advantage.
In Amazon's case, the e-commerce giant used vendors' sales figures to decide which items it should sell, and how much to price products to get an edge over everyone else. The internet behemoth also promoted its own products with its Buy Box feature and it further cut into retailers' margins by charging extra costs if they wanted to use Amazon's Prime delivery services, the CMA said.
Now Amazon has committed to doing less of that. The CMA said the online souk will be prevented from using third-party seller data that gives it an unfair commercial advantage, and will allow rivals to negotiate rates with independent delivery contractors working on behalf of Amazon.
[...] Meanwhile, similar agreements have been negotiated between the CMA and Facebook's parent biz Meta too.
The social media mega-corp was accused of exploiting advertisers hawking wares on Facebook Marketplace, and using competitors' data to improve its own products or services.
"Going forward, competitors of Facebook Marketplace that advertise on Meta platforms can 'opt out' of their data being used to improve Facebook Marketplace. Without these measures in place, Meta risks having an unfair competitive advantage that could distort competition," the CMA said.
"Having assessed the commitments and the feedback received, including from sellers, advertisers and customers, we believe both sets of commitments address the specific competition concerns we had here in the UK," Ann Pope, the watchdog's senior director for antitrust enforcement, concluded.