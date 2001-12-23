Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Inactive Google Accounts to be Deleted From Friday

posted by hubie on Saturday December 02, @02:01AM   Printer-friendly
News

upstart writes:

If you've got an old Google account that you have not used for a couple of years then it could soon be deleted:

The tech giant is going to be getting rid of them, starting from Friday, under its inactive account policy.

The company said it would take a phased approach, starting with accounts that "were created and never used again".

Simply signing into an account or sending an email should be enough to keep it active.

Google said the change was because of security reasons, highlighting that forgotten and unused accounts are more likely to be compromised.

A Google account gives users access to most Google products, such as email service Gmail and video sharing site YouTube, using the same username and password.

In a blog post in May, the tech giant said the reason old accounts are more vulnerable is because they tend to rely on old or re-used passwords and largely have not had two-factor authentication set up.

Once an account has been abused, it can be used for anything from identity theft to malicious content and spam.

Original Submission


«  Every Bitcoin Payment 'Uses a Swimming Pool of Water'
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Inactive Google Accounts to be Deleted From Friday | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.