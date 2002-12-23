Jen-Hsun Huang doubts that the U.S. could live without chips from elsewhere.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, believes it might take the U.S. up to two decades to become self-reliant in chip manufacturing. This statement comes from the head of the company that has historically relied on chip production in Taiwan, and significant efforts by the U.S. and Europe to localize the crucial industry. However, the chip industry is clearly expanding in America at a rate unseen in decades, so he might be too skeptical.

"We are somewhere between a decade and two decades away from supply chain independence," said Jensen Huang, speaking at the New York Times's DealBook conference in New York, reports Bloomberg. "It is not a really practical thing for a decade or two."

[...] Huang noted that Nvidia's products rely on plenty of components that come from different parts of the world, and he does not see all of them produced in the U.S. any time soon. Therefore, his assessments highlight the company's current reliance on international supply chains and the complexity and extent of the global chip industry.