23/12/03/0035216 story
posted by martyb on Monday December 04, @12:44PM
from the remember-when-a-'386-was-the-fastest-machiene-around?! dept.
from the remember-when-a-'386-was-the-fastest-machiene-around?! dept.
https://www.righto.com/2023/11/intel-386-clock-circuit.html
Processors are driven by a clock, which controls the timing of each step inside the chip. In this blog post, I'll examine the clock-generation circuitry inside the Intel 386 processor. Earlier processors such as the 8086 (1978) were simpler, using two clock phases internally. The Intel 386 processor (1985) was a pivotal development for Intel as it moved x86 to CMOS (as well as being the first 32-bit x86 processor). The 386's CMOS circuitry required four clock signals. An external crystal oscillator provided the 386 with a single clock signal and the 386's internal circuitry generated four carefully-timed internal clock signals from the external clock.
This discussion was created by martyb (76) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Inside the Intel 386 Processor Die: the Clock Circuit | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.