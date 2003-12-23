Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 6 submissions in the queue.

Inside the Intel 386 Processor Die: the Clock Circuit

posted by martyb on Monday December 04, @12:44PM   Printer-friendly
from the remember-when-a-'386-was-the-fastest-machiene-around?! dept.
Hardware

owl writes:

https://www.righto.com/2023/11/intel-386-clock-circuit.html

Processors are driven by a clock, which controls the timing of each step inside the chip. In this blog post, I'll examine the clock-generation circuitry inside the Intel 386 processor. Earlier processors such as the 8086 (1978) were simpler, using two clock phases internally. The Intel 386 processor (1985) was a pivotal development for Intel as it moved x86 to CMOS (as well as being the first 32-bit x86 processor). The 386's CMOS circuitry required four clock signals. An external crystal oscillator provided the 386 with a single clock signal and the 386's internal circuitry generated four carefully-timed internal clock signals from the external clock.

Original Submission


«  Research Suggests Sentinel Warning Calls may be Universally Understood Across Continents
This discussion was created by martyb (76) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Inside the Intel 386 Processor Die: the Clock Circuit | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.