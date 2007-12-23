Several sites are reporting on the 40th anniversary of Turbo Pascal.
At the vintage computing web blog, Byte Cellar:
November marked the 40th anniversary of Turbo Pascal, the first Integrated Development Environment (or IDE), which allowed a user to quickly and easily write a program in the Pascal programming language and see it compiled and linked — all in one go — with an executable dropped to disk at the end. Much simpler a process than the traditional model of programming in a text editor, using a compiler to convert the source into object code (often over several passes), and running a linker to integrate any required libraries, Turbo Pascal was friendly, fast, and cheap. Created by Anders Hejlsberg, the development package was released by Borland in November 1983 at a price of $49.99 for both CP/M and DOS-based systems.
Created by Niklaus Wirth in 1970, Pascal is a small and efficient procedural programming language that is easy to use and, thanks to its structured programming nature, was often employed as a language for learning programming concepts at a level higher than traditional, early BASIC. It is in this capacity that I had my first hands-on experiences with the language in an A.P. Computer Science class I took in high school during the late ’80s. Here, at its 40th anniversary, I thought I would share some memories I have with Turbo Pascal.
And over at The Register:
However, 40 years ago it prompted a new era of development, one whose influence can still be felt today.
Borland was the maker of Turbo Pascal, and ended up getting eviscerated by M$ which hired away too many key developers for Borland to survive. The developers were mainly hired to keep them off the market. Eventually Borland sued Microsoft for unfair competition but by then the damage was done and it was game over.
Pascal is a compiled language and there were several varieties. Those who might have missed Turbo Pascal the first time around can try it out with DOSBox though finding it might be a challenge. Turbo Pascal's successor is Delphi.