AMD changed the way it numbers its Ryzen laptop processors last year, switching to a new system that simultaneously provides more concrete information than the old one while also partially obfuscating the exact age of the various CPU and GPU architectures being mixed-and-matched.

[...]

Intel came out swinging against this naming scheme in a confrontational slide deck this week—now deleted, but preserved for posterity by VideoCardz—where it accuses AMD of selling "snake oil" by using older processor architectures in ostensibly "new" chips.

The "Core Truths" deck takes particular issue with the Ryzen 7020 series, released in late 2022 and into 2023 but using Zen 2-based CPU cores that date back to mid-2019. Intel argues, not inaccurately, that a 13th-generation Core i5-1335U chip can perform much better than a Ryzen 5 7520U, despite both being marketed as recent releases.

My first reaction was to basically agree with Intel's overall point; this was easy to do since the company used something I wrote to back up its argument.

[...]

My second reaction, arrived at almost simultaneously, was to wonder why Intel was taking so much issue with a practice that Intel itself regularly uses to "refresh" its processor lineups.

[...]

"Rebranding old technology to make it seem newer" is a trick that practically all big chipmakers have resorted to at one time, and Intel has a particularly rich history with it. The mid-to-late-2010s manufacturing problems that lost Intel its chipmaking technology lead also resulted in a whopping five generations of chips that all used some variation of the same Skylake-based CPU and GPU architecture.

[...]

To gripe about AMD's practices just weeks after releasing the barely updated 14th-generation Core desktop processors—maybe Intel should move out of its glass house before it starts throwing rocks.