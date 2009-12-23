from the ivory-tors dept.
Back in August the Tor Project and the EFF launched an advocacy campaign for getting more Tor relays running at universities. Now it is December and they have published an update on how the Tor University Challenge has gone so far.
In August of 2023 EFF announced the Tor University Challenge, a campaign to get more universities around the world to operate Tor relays. The primary goal of this campaign is to strengthen the Tor network by creating more high bandwidth and reliable Tor nodes. We hope this will also make the Tor network more resilient to censorship since any country or smaller network cutting off access to Tor means it would be also cutting itself off from a large swath of universities, academic knowledge, and collaborations.
So far they have established contact with more pre-existing relays at universities, increased the number of relays in general running at universities, and cultivated better contact with the national-level university Internet connectivity organizations (NRENs). Some of the institutions have established public relays, and others even added new exit relays.
Tor Project battles Russian censorship through the courts:
The Tor Project has filed an appeal against a Russian court's decision to block the Tor website in the country.
The Tor network is an open source system for anonymizing online communication. Also known as the onion router, the network is used to circumvent censorship and is widely accessed by civil rights activists, whistleblowers, lawyers, human rights defenders, and those under oppressive regimes.
On Monday, the developers of the network said an appeal has been filed regarding a decision by the Saratov District Court to impose a block on the torproject.org website in Russia.
The appeal has been filed between the Tor Project and RosKomSvoboda, a Russian digital rights protection outfit.
On December 6, 2021, the Tor Project was told that its website would be blocked in accordance with Article 15.1 of the Law on Information. Public proxy servers and some bridges were also blocked in the country and Tor developers have noticed blocks across Russia in the past month.
[...] Tor says that Russian users account for the second-largest user base by country with over 300,000 daily users.
A mirror version of the Tor website has been launched by the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF).
Tor project upgrades network speed performance with new system
The Tor Project has implemented three new algorithms in the latest protocol version (0.4.7.7) to address network congestion and increase browser speeds. The new system, called Congestion Control, promises to eliminate speed limits on the network. The algorithms are designed to minimize packet loss (Tor-Westwood), estimate queue lengths (Tor-Vegas), and estimating bandwidth delays (Tor-NOLA).
Congestion Control "will result in significant performance improvements in Tor, as well as increased utilization of our network capacity," say the maintainers of the project.
[...] . However, for the entire community to benefit from the improvements, exit relay operators will have to upgrade to 0.4.7 of the Tor protocol.
"[...] Because our network is roughly 25% utilized, we expect that throughput may be very high for the first few users who use 0.4.7 on fast circuits with fast 0.4.7 Exits until the point where most clients have upgraded. At that point, a new equilibrium will be reached in terms of throughput and network utilization."
"For this reason, we are holding back on releasing a Tor Browser Stable with congestion control until enough Exits have upgraded to make the experience more uniform. We hope this will happen by May 31st" - the Tor Project
If you are concerned about browsing discreetly, this makes it easier:
The latest Tor Browser is a specially packaged version of Firefox 102 ESR which does all the hard work of setting up a TOR connection.
Version 12 of the Tor Browser is a specially packaged version of Firefox 102, the current Extended Support Release (ESR) and already one of the more secure browser choices. Available for Windows, Linux, and macOS (as a special fat binary that runs natively on both x86-64 and Arm Macs), the Tor Browser bundles together the web browser and a client for The Onion Router, or TOR for short.
Tor 12.0, say the project's leaders, is the first stable release of the browser that supports the Albanian and Ukrainian languages, and thanked "all the volunteers who worked hard to translate Tor Browser into each language."
The Reg has covered TOR a few times over the years, and we don't want to repeat ourselves too much. There are two purposes for accessing the internet over TOR. One is for accessing the normal internet: using TOR hides where you're coming from, so you can't be tracked by your IP address, or even the general geographic region you're in. This makes it much disliked by repressive national governments, which is a good thing in general, really.
The other is for accessing websites that are only visible on the TOR network. These usually have a string of hexadecimal in (or for) their name, but they all end in .onion, which is a special protected name, not used on the normal internet. This doesn't only mean internet drug bazaars such as the Silk Road, although that's probably the most famous example. There are legal uses too. For instance, even the BBC approves of it and hosts a version of its own site on it.
The Tor Project and Mullvad VPN have both announced collaboration on a privacy-oriented web browser. The joint browser, which is based on Firefox, has the features of the Tor Browser but operates over the Mullvad Virtual Private Network rather than Tor's onion routers. The collaboration has helped polish interface improvements and address several long standing issues.
Mullvad and the Tor Project have been part of the same community that is dedicated to developing technology that prioritizes protecting people's right to privacy for many years now. Mullvad contributes to the Tor Project at the highest level of membership, Shallot, and were a founding member of the Tor Project's Membership Program. They approached us to help them develop their browser because they wanted to leverage our expertise to create a product that is built on the same principles and with similar safety levels as the Tor Browser -- but that works independently of the Tor network. The result is the Mullvad Browser, a free, privacy-preserving web browser to challenge the all-too-prevalent business model of exploiting people's data for profit.
and
"The mass surveillance of today is absurd. Both from commercial actors like big tech companies and from governments," says Jan Jonsson, CEO at Mullvad VPN. "We want to free the internet from mass surveillance and a VPN alone is not enough to achieve privacy. From our perspective there has been a gap in the market for those who want to run a privacy-focused browser as good as the Tor Project's but with a VPN instead of the Tor Network."
Mullvad has been an active member of the Tor project for years.
Oh, and one more thing, speaking of VPNs, buried in the actual text of Senate Bill S.686 - RESTRICT Act 118th Congress (2023-2024), hidden behind rhetoric about ByteDance and Tiktok is a ban on VPN usage.
Spying has always been limited by the need for human labor. A.I. is going to change that:
Spying and surveillance are different but related things. If I hired a private detective to spy on you, that detective could hide a bug in your home or car, tap your phone, and listen to what you said. At the end, I would get a report of all the conversations you had and the contents of those conversations. If I hired that same private detective to put you under surveillance, I would get a different report: where you went, whom you talked to, what you purchased, what you did.
Before the internet, putting someone under surveillance was expensive and time-consuming. You had to manually follow someone around, noting where they went, whom they talked to, what they purchased, what they did, and what they read. That world is forever gone. Our phones track our locations. Credit cards track our purchases. Apps track whom we talk to, and e-readers know what we read. Computers collect data about what we're doing on them, and as both storage and processing have become cheaper, that data is increasingly saved and used. What was manual and individual has become bulk and mass. Surveillance has become the business model of the internet, and there's no reasonable way for us to opt out of it.
Spying is another matter. It has long been possible to tap someone's phone or put a bug in their home and/or car, but those things still require someone to listen to and make sense of the conversations. Yes, spyware companies like NSO Group help the government hack into people's phones, but someone still has to sort through all the conversations. And governments like China could censor social media posts based on particular words or phrases, but that was coarse and easy to bypass. Spying is limited by the need for human labor.
A.I. is about to change that.
[...] We could limit this capability. We could prohibit mass spying. We could pass strong data-privacy rules. But we haven't done anything to limit mass surveillance. Why would spying be any different?
