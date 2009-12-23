Carbon emissions that cause climate change are on track to hit a record high this year, while efforts to remove them from the atmosphere are still minuscule:
Carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels are on track to reach a record high by the end of 2023. And a new report shows just how insignificant technologies that pull greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere are by comparison.
[...] "There has been great progress in reducing emissions in some countries—however, it just isn't good enough. We're drastically off course," Mike O'Sullivan, a lecturer at the University of Exeter and one of the authors of the report, said via email.
Europe's emissions dropped around 7% from last year, while the US saw a 3% reduction. But overall, coal, oil, and natural-gas emissions are all still on the rise, and nations including India and China are still seeing emissions growth. Together, those two nations currently account for nearly 40% of global fossil-fuel emissions, though Western nations including the US are still the greatest historical emitters.
[...] However, one technology sometimes touted as a cure-all for the emissions problems has severe limitations, according to the new report: carbon dioxide removal. Carbon removal technologies suck greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere to prevent them from further warming the planet. The UN panel on climate change has called carbon removal an essential component of plans to reach international climate targets of keeping warming at less than 1.5 °C (2.7 °F) above preindustrial levels.
The problem is, there's very little carbon dioxide removal taking place today. Direct air capture and other technological approaches collected and stored only around 10,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2023.
That means that, in total, emissions from fossil fuels were millions of times higher than carbon removal levels this year. That ratio shows that it's "infeasible" for carbon removal technologies to balance out emissions, O'Sullivan says: "We cannot offset our way out of this problem."
The report also had bad news about nature-based approaches. Efforts to pull carbon out of the atmosphere with methods like reforestation and afforestation (in other words, planting trees) accounted for more emissions removed from the atmosphere than their technological counterparts. However, even those efforts are still being canceled out by current rates of deforestation and other land-use changes.
"The only way to solve this crisis is with major changes to the fossil-fuel industry," O'Sullivan says. Technologies like carbon removal "only become important if emissions are drastically cut as well."
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday December 11, @12:15AM
That's if solving the climate change crisis is more important than the much bigger crises like global poverty (it bears repeating that there are routinely large trade offs between climate change mitigation and poverty). It's not. The scientists and journalists huffing and puffing about how dangerous and immediate climate change is, have had half a century to make their case. The best argument they have is that mild climate change is happening with mild, measurable effects. Where's the case for the dire urgency? What I note is that if you accept a larger global temperature increase then you have more time to deal with the bigger problems. I think that's reasonable.
This is profoundly dishonest. Consider this story [phys.org] from a few days ago:
My linked story contains a lot of gibberish (15 is not 20% more than 11, and an instantaneous rate doesn't happen over tens of thousands of years), but it reveals that for decades a major carbon sink has been underreported and that the amount of this error is far larger than human direct carbon removal. In particular, what's the case for human direct carbon removal when there is so much more natural carbon removal? I wouldn't be surprised to find out that the rate of natural carbon removal per year has increased over the years by much more than the total human direct carbon removal claimed in the original story. Doesn't make much of a case for being so concerned about human carbon removal, does it?
(Score: 2) by EJ on Monday December 11, @12:39AM
This always seems to get a really bad response from people, but the #1 way to reduce carbon emissions is to reduce the number of people on the planet.
Have fewer children. Let the population reduce by attrition.