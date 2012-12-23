Verizon Wireless gave a female victim's address and phone logs to an alleged stalker who pretended to be a police officer, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI special agent. The man, Robert Michael Glauner, was later arrested near the victim's home and found to be carrying a knife at the time, according to the affidavit submitted in court yesterday.

Glauner allegedly traveled from New Mexico to Raleigh, North Carolina, after finding out where she lived and, before arriving, sent a threatening message that said, "if I can't have you no one can." He also allegedly threatened to send nude photos of the victim to her family members.

[...] Glauner and the victim met in August or September 2023 on xhamster.com, a porn website with dating features, and "had an online romantic relationship," the affidavit said. The victim ended the relationship, but Glauner "continued to contact or try to contact" her, the document said.

Glauner tricked Verizon into providing sensitive information by sending an email and fake search warrant to vsat.cct@one.verizon.com, the email address for the Verizon Security Assistance Team (VSAT), which handles legal requests. Verizon didn't realize the request was fraudulent even though it came from a Proton Mail address rather than from a police department or other governmental agency, according to the affidavit filed yesterday by FBI Special Agent Michael Neylon.

An email to Verizon from "steven1966c@proton.me" on September 26, 2023, said, "Here is the pdf file for search warrant. We are in need if the [sic] this cell phone data as soon as possible to locate and apprehend this suspect. We also need the full name of this Verizon subscriber and the new phone number that has been assigned to her. Thank you."

The email's attached document contained a fake affidavit written by "Detective Steven Cooper" of the Cary, North Carolina Police Department. The Cary Police Department confirmed that no officer named Steven Cooper is employed by their agency, Neylon wrote.

[...] But after reviewing the email and document sent by "Cooper," Verizon provided an address and phone logs. "On October 5, 2023, Verizon Wireless provided Victim 1's phone records, including address and phone logs, to Glauner," according to Neylon's affidavit.