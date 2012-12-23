Engineers and major companies are pushing a technology called L4S that they say could make the web feel dramatically faster:
A few months ago, I downgraded my internet, going from a 900Mbps plan to a 200Mbps one. Now, I find that websites can sometimes take a painfully long time to load, that HD YouTube videos have to stop and buffer when I jump around in them, and that video calls can be annoyingly choppy.
In other words, pretty much nothing has changed. I had those exact same problems even when I had near-gigabit download service, and I'm probably not alone. I'm sure many of you have also had the experience of cursing a slow-loading website and growing even more confused when a "speed test" says that your internet should be able to play dozens of 4K Netflix streams at once. So what gives?
Like any issue, there are many factors at play. But a major one is latency, or the amount of time it takes for your device to send data to a server and get data back — it doesn't matter how much bandwidth you have if your packets (the little bundles of data that travel over the network) are getting stuck somewhere. But while people have some idea about how latency works thanks to popular speed tests, including a "ping" metric, common methods of measuring it haven't always provided a complete picture.
The good news is that there's a plan to almost eliminate latency, and big companies like Apple, Google, Comcast, Charter, Nvidia, Valve, Nokia, Ericsson, T-Mobile parent company Deutsche Telekom, and more have shown an interest. It's a new internet standard called L4S that was finalized and published in January, and it could put a serious dent in the amount of time we spend waiting around for webpages or streams to load and cut down on glitches in video calls. It could also help change the way we think about internet speed and help developers create applications that just aren't possible with the current realities of the internet.
[...] So what is L4S, and how would it make my internet faster?
L4S stands for Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput, and its goal is to make sure your packets spend as little time needlessly waiting in line as possible by reducing the need for queuing. To do this, it works on making the latency feedback loop shorter; when congestion starts happening, L4S means your devices find out about it almost immediately and can start doing something to fix the problem. Usually, that means backing off slightly on how much data they're sending.
As we covered before, our devices are constantly speeding up, then slowing down, and repeating that cycle because the amount of data that links in the network have to deal with is constantly changing. But packets dropping isn't a great signal, especially when buffers are part of the equation — your device won't realize it's sending too much data until it's sending way too much data, meaning it has to clamp down hard.
L4S, however, gets rid of that lag between the problem beginning and each device in the chain finding out about it. That makes it easier to maintain a good amount of data throughput without adding latency that increases the amount of time it takes for data to be transferred.
L4S lets the packets tell your device how well their journey went
For everyone else, I'll try to boil it down as much as I can without glossing over too much. The L4S standard adds an indicator to packets, which says whether they experienced congestion on their journey from one device to another. If they sail right on through, there's no problem, and nothing happens. But if they have to wait in a queue for more than a specified amount of time, they get marked as having experienced congestion. That way, the devices can start making adjustments immediately to keep the congestion from getting worse and to potentially eliminate it altogether. That keeps the data flowing as fast as it possibly can and gets rid of the disruptions and mitigations that can add latency with other systems.
(Score: 4, Informative) by maxwell demon on Wednesday December 13, @06:40PM (3 children)
Just block ads.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by IndigoFreak on Wednesday December 13, @06:51PM
No shit right? I little while ago I ran without an adblocker and things just crawled. I couldn't believe it.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday December 13, @06:53PM
https://mastodon.social/@nixCraft/111569663584699394 [mastodon.social]
compiling...
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 13, @07:41PM
No, that isn't enough to solve latency problems. Granted, blocking ads improved my old DSL lines from virtually unusable, to usable. But, upgrading from 10 MB (sometimes) DSL to 100 MB fiber did NOT eliminate all of the internet's lag. It's still there, just not as bad. I can see it in video sometimes, and I can see it while a large download is running. I'll get 100 MB in an instant, then it takes several seconds to get another 50 MB, then 300 MB whips past, and I'm left hanging for awhile to get that last 100 MB.
Packets are still lost, and have to be rerouted, or whatever. I sometimes get a nagging suspicion that it's intentional. The ISP would probably like me to believe that paying for GB internet would solve those problems. I don't really believe that, but then, we are dealing with corporate minds here.
#warmonger #Biden #impeach_Mayorkas
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday December 13, @07:10PM
I've been trying to think of reasons why this might be. Maybe I'm sharing a connection with others in my building on the cable side that I'm not with the fiber side. Maybe my fiber provider has a superior connection to the internet backbone. (note: if anybody has any insight on this particular one I'd love to hear about it... some ISPs might be naturally better than others, assuming I have the right picture in my head of how it works.) Maybe my fiber company has a few of their services nestled closer to home. The reason I think this one is Netflix has been the misbehaving oddball since the switch. That's the only service I have that sometimes drops down to SD res. It has me wondering if they refused to be extorted like they were with Verizon. Or maybe the fiber company just gave me a better quality router. That's kinda hard to believe, BUT with this router they've pushed more of the management of it to me via an app on my phone. Maybe more expensive router but less expensive tech support for them...?
For the record: It actually does impress me that the internet works as well as it does. My ten-year old self, who was just starting to use modems etc, would be utterly floored by shit I play with every day. The way I use my smart phone in conjunction with my tablet and then again with my TV, all wirelessly, all wild science fiction to my shorter self.
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 3, Interesting) by canopic jug on Wednesday December 13, @07:21PM
Web apps make all the difference between a slow experience and a subjectively fast experience. If a site is serving up a web app, with all the javascript that entails, then your experience is going to be slow as molasses regardless of whether you have a 10 Mps, 100 Mbps, or 1000 Mbps connection. The slowness is on the server end of things and no amount of fiddling with the networking is going to change that. If the site is serving up only HTML and CSS, your experience is going to be fast more or less independent of the speed of your connection.
As mentioned by others here, ads are also a part of that slowdown by virtue of their affliction with javascript and the bidding war that goes on before the pages are allowed to be rendered.
Instead, what needs to happen is that all that javascript cruft needs to be pulled out by the roots and the sites' back end systems must be redone so that service works without the javascript. Otherwise what is going to happen as more [isp.page] and more [forbes.com] and more [lightreading.com] cables operate in a diminished capacity or even cease to operate completely.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.