"The appeal with the Higher Regional Court in Dresden follows a decision by the Regional Court in Leipzig, in which Sony prevailed, and Quad9 was convicted as a wrongdoer. "

From a practical perspective, Quad9 has removed the blocks on all domains previously noted by Sony and documented in the lower courts.

...the servers in question in this case were not located in Germany, and the links they pointed to were on servers also not in Germany.

Sony Entertainment further asserted that we block the domains globally, not just in Germany

Quad9 has no office or standing in Germany (we are a Swiss entity), but due to the Lugano Convention treaty it was possible for Sony to serve an injunction in Switzerland and drag Quad9 into legal proceedings.

[...] The court has also ruled that the case cannot be taken to a higher court and their decision is the final word in this particular case. Sony may appeal the appeal closure via a complaint against the denial of leave of appeal and then would have to appeal the case itself with the German Federal Court. So while there is still a possibility that this case could continue, Sony would have to win twice to turn the decision around again.

[...] "Quad9 have received a notice from a consortium of Italian rightsholders (Sony Music Italy, Universal Music Italy, Warner Music Italy, and Federation of Italian Music Industry) who have demanded that Quad9 block domains in Italy, and there is potentially another court process ahead of us."