Semiconductors have been getting progressively hotter over the past few years as Moore's Law has slowed and more power is required to push higher performance gen over gen.

"That doesn't work anymore... That was back in the Moore's law era where the new node would give me the ability to pack in more transistors that are more performant and it wouldn't increase the energy… that's long gone."

This is a problem AMD has been exploring for years. The company launched the 30x25 initiative in 2021 with the goal to deliver a 30-fold improvement in compute efficiency from a 2020 baseline by 2025.

[...] As CEO Lisa Su illustrated so starkly in her ISSC keynote earlier this year, given the current pace of technology, while a zetaFLOP class supercomputer is certainly possible within around 10 years, it would require so much power to be completely practical. By her estimate, such a machine would require in excess of 500 MW to operate.

With AMD's deadline fast approaching the chip biz has made significant progress, but it still has a long way to go, having achieved just 13.5x improvement so far.

This is an incredibly complex problem to solve and there is no one big lever you can pull to solve it, Papermaster explains. "We're on such an exponential curve of both compute and higher energy consumption that what [you] have to think about is what are the levers you have to bend the curve."