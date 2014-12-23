Four years after Tang Mingfang called out the injustices he witnessed at a Foxconn factory in China, nothing has changed — except for him:
Early each summer, the bus began to fill with teenagers. Tang Mingfang, a 40-year-old office manager, watched as his shuttle from the workers' dormitories to Foxconn Hengyang, an Amazon supplier factory in southern China, grew more crowded with kids brought in to assemble Kindle ebooks and Echo speakers for Christmas. By the peak of the production cycle, there were so many that Tang was unable to squeeze on to the bus. Sent by their vocational schools, the students arrived in their hundreds, as part of an arrangement with Foxconn, the Taiwanese manufacturing giant that operates the plant.
An exclusive assembler of many Apple and Amazon products, Foxconn is China's biggest private employer, with more than 700,000 workers. But during Chinese factories' busiest periods, it's common to see students from age 16 being bussed in to meet the higher demand for products. Once they reached the Hengyang factory, their task was to put together electronic devices often for up to 10 hours per day. Not that the students had much choice. If they said no, their teachers could refuse to let them graduate.
Tang knew it was illegal for students to work overtime or nights. It also seemed unfair. While his generation of graduates had grown up expecting formal contracts for skilled work, these young students were getting a raw deal. Subjected to the intense discipline of the assembly line, their work was limited to mindlessly repeating the same minuscule movements every few seconds. And he disliked the harsh way the children were treated by the teachers who were responsible for them at the factory. A short, serious figure with youthfully round cheeks, Tang uses a single phrase to describe himself: "well behaved". So, at first, he kept his reservations about what was going on private.
One day he heard from colleagues about a vocational schoolteacher berating a crying student at the plant. Assembly-line managers didn't discipline the students directly, instead complaining to the teachers. This instructor had been yelling and pulling the boy by the ear. Tang thought of his own young son, about to start primary school. What if his teachers treated him like that? I wouldn't accept it. I couldn't accept it, Tang thought. In the spring of 2019, assuming he understood the possible consequences, he decided to speak out.
[...] My father always taught me that I should be a good person, and because I followed my heart and believed that justice should be served, I reported the serious violations at Hengyang Foxconn. Yet my imprisonment has caused such great harm to me and my family! After I was released from prison on September 10 2021, my wife could not understand or accept what I had done, and to this day she has not forgiven me.
The story can also be found at this site.
(Score: 2) by RedGreen on Friday December 15, @02:17PM
We need to hold these fucking parasite corporation accountable for the harm they cause. Their lies by all of them they do not use forced or slave labour there are just that lies. If they have manufacturing in China they are doing it or benefiting from it one way or the other. Time for the CEO, the board of directors and on down with all others involved to start enjoying the benefits of a multi-decade long prison sentence.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday December 15, @02:19PM
Abuses at the plant in question had been brought to Amazon's attention and they stated they'd do something about it:
and some alleged criminal activity by an Amazon staff member:
My take is that the real problem for Tang was not that he blew the whistle on Amazon, but that he blew the whistle on a huge, profitable operation by Foxconn and at least the local Chinese government. The openness and casualness of the activity indicates some sort of government backing. The punishing of Tang rather than any corrective action indicates that it reaches into the central government as well. No way they would miss a whistleblowing report like that.
And this indicates the deep problem with China's system of justice. Not much point to having written laws when the government is breaking them wholesale and persecuting people it doesn't like with arbitrary crimes.