Elon Musk yesterday appealed to the Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort to terminate his settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk has claimed he was coerced into the deal with the SEC and that it violates his free speech rights, but the settlement has been upheld by every court that's reviewed it so far.

In his petition asking the Supreme Court to hear the case, Musk said the SEC settlement forced him to "waive his First Amendment rights to speak on matters ranging far beyond the charged violations."

[...] Musk told the Supreme Court that the need to get pre-approval for tweets "is a quintessential prior restraint that the law forbids."

In the settlement, "the SEC demanded that Mr. Musk refrain indefinitely from making any public statements on a wide range of topics unless he first received approval from a securities lawyer," Musk's petition said. "Only months later, the SEC sought to hold Mr. Musk in contempt of court on the basis that Mr. Musk allegedly had not obtained such approval for a post on Twitter (now X). In effect, the SEC sought contempt sanctions—up to and including imprisonment—for Mr. Musk's exercise of his First Amendment rights."

In April 2022, Musk's attempt to get out of the settlement was rejected by a US District Court judge. Musk appealed to the US Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, but a three-judge panel unanimously ruled against him in May 2023. Musk asked the appeals court for an en banc rehearing in front of all the court's judges, but that request was denied in July, leaving the Supreme Court as his only remaining option.