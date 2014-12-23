Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Elon Musk yesterday appealed to the Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort to terminate his settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk has claimed he was coerced into the deal with the SEC and that it violates his free speech rights, but the settlement has been upheld by every court that's reviewed it so far.
In his petition asking the Supreme Court to hear the case, Musk said the SEC settlement forced him to "waive his First Amendment rights to speak on matters ranging far beyond the charged violations."
[...] Musk told the Supreme Court that the need to get pre-approval for tweets "is a quintessential prior restraint that the law forbids."
In the settlement, "the SEC demanded that Mr. Musk refrain indefinitely from making any public statements on a wide range of topics unless he first received approval from a securities lawyer," Musk's petition said. "Only months later, the SEC sought to hold Mr. Musk in contempt of court on the basis that Mr. Musk allegedly had not obtained such approval for a post on Twitter (now X). In effect, the SEC sought contempt sanctions—up to and including imprisonment—for Mr. Musk's exercise of his First Amendment rights."
In April 2022, Musk's attempt to get out of the settlement was rejected by a US District Court judge. Musk appealed to the US Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, but a three-judge panel unanimously ruled against him in May 2023. Musk asked the appeals court for an en banc rehearing in front of all the court's judges, but that request was denied in July, leaving the Supreme Court as his only remaining option.
The 2nd Circuit panel ruling dismissed Musk's argument that the settlement is a "prior restraint" on his speech, writing that "Parties entering into consent decrees may voluntarily waive their First Amendment and other rights." The judges also saw "no evidence to support Musk's contention that the SEC has used the consent decree to conduct bad-faith, harassing investigations of his protected speech."
There is no guarantee that the Supreme Court will take up Musk's case. Musk's petition says the case presents the constitutional question of whether "a party's acceptance of a benefit prevents that party from contending that the government violated the unconstitutional conditions doctrine in requiring a waiver of constitutional rights in exchange for that benefit."
Musk argues that his settlement violates the unconstitutional conditions doctrine, which "limits the government's ability to condition benefits on the relinquishment of constitutional rights." He says his case also presents the question of "whether the government can insulate its demands that settling defendants waive constitutional rights from judicial scrutiny."
"This petition presents an apt opportunity for the Court to clarify that government settlements are not immune from constitutional scrutiny, to the immediate benefit of the hundreds of defendants who settle cases with the SEC each year," Musk's petition said.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Opportunist on Friday December 15, @06:41PM (1 child)
It's unfair that they treat me just like any peon! I'm rich! Doesn't that count for anything anymore?
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Friday December 15, @06:55PM
That depends. If you "invest" enough in us, the Supreme Court Justices, well, then there might be an advantage to being able to buy^H^H^Hachieve the proper judgements.
But you will need to "invest" quite a bit for the well being of your judgemental overlords. We are here for life and need to be here also when afterlife calls to evade afterlife until we have enjoyed all our "investments". Please be sure to account for that in your "investment" calculations.
/s (if that wasn't clear)