Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Netflix Finally Reveals Viewing Data Across its Entire Catalog

posted by martyb on Saturday December 16, @07:30PM   Printer-friendly
from the all-your-pixels-are-belong-to-us dept.
News

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/culture/2023/12/netflix-finally-reveals-viewing-data-across-its-entire-catalog/

Netflix, the streaming service that has been long criticized for a lack of transparency about how shows and films perform on its platform, will begin publishing a “comprehensive deep dive” into what its subscribers are watching twice a year.

Its first report, released on Tuesday, provided viewer data on more than 18,000 titles, representing a total of nearly 100 billion hours viewed, Netflix said. The Night Agent, a political thriller, was the most watched show on Netflix globally in the first half of 2023, with 812 million hours.

[...] “In the early days, it wasn’t really in our interest to be that transparent because we were building a new business and we needed room to learn. But we also didn’t want to provide road maps to future competitors.”

Original Submission


«  Study Shows it Might Never be Too Late to Live Longer by Dieting
This discussion was created by martyb (76) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Netflix Finally Reveals Viewing Data Across its Entire Catalog | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday December 16, @08:14PM

    by looorg (578) on Saturday December 16, @08:14PM (#1336713)

    Titles / Hours viewed
    The Night Agent: Season 1 / 812 million
    The Glory: Season 1 / 623 million
    Wednesday: Season 1 / 508 million
    Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story / 503 million
    You: Season 4 / 441 million
    La Reina del Sur: Season 3 / 430 million
    Outer Banks: Season 3 / 403 million
    Ginny & Georgia: Season 1 / 302 million
    FUBAR: Season 1 / 266 million

    Perhaps it's some kind of standard but "Hours viewed" seems to be a very odd metric. It doesn't really say much. In some regard it just opens up more question. Is it per season? Not per episode. I would assume more people might watch the first episodes and then decide if they like it or not. So The first one might get decent numbers but then it trails off.

    I did watch Night Agent, it was quite entertaining. Never heard of the others on the list except Wednesday, some Adams family thing for supernatural goth teens. So Night Agent was 10 episodes at about 50 minutes a piece. So 500 minutes, give or take a couple of minutes if you skip credits and intro and all that.

    812,000,000 hours; the full season is about 8 hours long. So about 101,500,000 so if everyone watched the whole thing that is 101 million viewers sort of. Unless you watched it with someone then it goes up. Still weird metric. Cause we don't know then how many people actually watched it. Perhaps someone thought the show was the best thing ever and watched it on repeat around the clock three times per day.

    Wednesday was also about 50 minutes per episode but the "season" only had 8 episodes. How are they even comparing these shows. Is it just big number better?

(1)