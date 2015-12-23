from the all-your-pixels-are-belong-to-us dept.
Netflix, the streaming service that has been long criticized for a lack of transparency about how shows and films perform on its platform, will begin publishing a “comprehensive deep dive” into what its subscribers are watching twice a year.
Its first report, released on Tuesday, provided viewer data on more than 18,000 titles, representing a total of nearly 100 billion hours viewed, Netflix said. The Night Agent, a political thriller, was the most watched show on Netflix globally in the first half of 2023, with 812 million hours.
[...] “In the early days, it wasn’t really in our interest to be that transparent because we were building a new business and we needed room to learn. But we also didn’t want to provide road maps to future competitors.”
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday December 16, @08:14PM
Perhaps it's some kind of standard but "Hours viewed" seems to be a very odd metric. It doesn't really say much. In some regard it just opens up more question. Is it per season? Not per episode. I would assume more people might watch the first episodes and then decide if they like it or not. So The first one might get decent numbers but then it trails off.
I did watch Night Agent, it was quite entertaining. Never heard of the others on the list except Wednesday, some Adams family thing for supernatural goth teens. So Night Agent was 10 episodes at about 50 minutes a piece. So 500 minutes, give or take a couple of minutes if you skip credits and intro and all that.
812,000,000 hours; the full season is about 8 hours long. So about 101,500,000 so if everyone watched the whole thing that is 101 million viewers sort of. Unless you watched it with someone then it goes up. Still weird metric. Cause we don't know then how many people actually watched it. Perhaps someone thought the show was the best thing ever and watched it on repeat around the clock three times per day.
Wednesday was also about 50 minutes per episode but the "season" only had 8 episodes. How are they even comparing these shows. Is it just big number better?