Public Domain Day 2024 is coming up in a few weeks. The Duke University's Center for the Study of the Public Domain has a briefing document, Mickey, Disney, and the Public Domain: a 95-year Love Triangle, about what happens when the earlier versions of Mickey Mouse finally elevate to the public domain at the start of 2024. Included is a Venn diagram of what you can and can't work with.
Steamboat Willie and the characters it depicts – which include both Mickey and Minnie Mouse – will be in the public domain. As indicated in the green circle, this means that anyone can share, adapt, or remix that material. You can start your creative engines too—full steam ahead! You could take a page out of the Winnie-the-Pooh: the Deforested Edition playbook and create “Steamboat Willie: the Climate Change Edition,” in which Mickey’s boat is grounded in a dry riverbed. You could create a feminist remake with Minnie Mouse as the central figure. You could reimagine Mickey and Minnie dedicating themselves to animal welfare. (The animals in Steamboat Willie are contorted rather uncomfortably into musical instruments. PETA would not approve.)
You can do all of this and more, so long as you steer clear of the subsisting rights indicated by the orange circles, namely:
-
Use the original versions of Mickey and Minnie Mouse from 1928, without copyrightable elements of later iterations (though not every later iteration will be copyrightable, as I explain below) and
-
Do not confuse consumers into thinking that your creation is produced or sponsored by Disney as a matter of trademark law. One way to help ensure that your audience is not confused is to make the actual source of the work – you or your company – clear on the title screen or cover, along with a prominent disclaimer indicating that your work was not produced, endorsed, licensed, or approved by Disney.
So, is January 1, 2024 doomsday for Disney? No. Disney still retains copyright over newer iterations of Mickey such as the “Sorcerer’s Apprentice” Mickey from Fantasia (1940) as well as trademarks over Mickey as a brand identifier. People will still go to its theme parks, pay to see its movies, buy its merchandise. Its brand identity will remain intact.
In sum, yes, you can use Mickey in new creative works. There are some more complex peripheral legal issues, but here is your guide through them.
Cory Doctorow has an analysis of this upcoming milestone event in a recent post on his blog.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday December 18, @02:37PM
Not the fun kind of love triangle then, the public getting shafted by Mickey and Disney for 95 years. Somebody will be sore.
So Steamboat Willie, which is technically then the early version of Mickey Mouse, is now free to use. I'm still not certain I would dare use it. One wrong color, line or feature and you might be copying newer Mickey and his features and you should expect an angry letter and lawsuit from Disney. In some regard I wonder if Disney will create a slew of new versions of Mickey just to create a minefield of Mickey that is still in copyright and wait for people to step on it.
That said as a culture icon I'm not even sure that Steamboat Willie registers. There are differences between how people see Mickey today and the Steamboat Willie character.
Just looking at the images in the article, the one at the top compared to the once further down I'm not sure the first Image can even be considered a version, or remake, of Steamboat Willie. His body looks more like new Mickey, it's rounder and not as swelt as Steamboat Willie. Also he is wearing white gloves, Steamboat Willie doesn't wear white gloves -- or any kind of gloves. Do you know who wears white gloves? New Mickey. Further down the article he is more like 1929 Mickey then 1928 Mickey. So a year to early. Minefield.
When Winnie the Pooh expired as copyright they created "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey". A campy horror movie retelling of the classic story. Are we getting the same here now then? Steamboat Willie with sex, drugs and murder? Which I guess sort of already exists. But with different animals (Fritz the cat ...).
I'm waiting for Donald Duck to expire into the public domain. It will be great for Arne Anka. He can finally remove the fake beak.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arne_Anka [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Funny) by stratified cake on Monday December 18, @03:12PM
For many years Disney made sure nobody was allowed to copy their characters but now they've switched to destroying any interest in any of their stuff.
It's brilliant actually, you don't have to pay to protect what nobody wants even if you try to give it away for free.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday December 18, @03:35PM
https://wdwnt.com/2022/12/disney-oswald-the-lucky-rabbit-cartoon-95-years/ [wdwnt.com]
Dismey always finds a way.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]