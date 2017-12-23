How Police Have Undermined the Promise of Body Cameras:
RepublishCo-published with The New York Times Magazine
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they're published.
When Barbara and Belvett Richards learned that the police had killed their son, they couldn't understand it. How, on that September day in 2017, did their youngest child come to be shot in his own apartment by officers from the New York Police Department?
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they're published.
When Barbara and Belvett Richards learned that the police had killed their son, they couldn't understand it. How, on that September day in 2017, did their youngest child come to be shot in his own apartment by officers from the New York Police Department?
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Tuesday December 19, @12:28AM
Sometime in the 15 minute standoff..drop the knife. It's not rocket science.